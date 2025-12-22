‘Is it 2010 yet?’ Travis Head in no mood to make Broad forget about ‘worst Australian side' remark after Ashes win

Stuart Broad's ‘worst Australian side since 2010’ remark did not age well after England conceded the Ashes 2025-26 series inside 11 days after losing the third Test at the Adelaide Oval on Sunday. Ben Stokes and co have been far from their best in the five-match series so far, losing the first three Tests comprehensively. The visitors have not posed a challenge to the hosts, with Australia dominating the series so far, and the threat of a whitewash is ever real. Travis Head trolls Stuart Broad post 2025 Ashes win. (AFP)

Before the Ashes got underway, Broad exuded confidence in the current England side led by Ben Stokes, saying this is probably the best English side in the last 15 years, while the same cannot be said about Australia. However, the hosts proved Broad and the English fans wrong by annihilating the opponent.

England's preparation for the marquee series is coming under fire post the loss, and several pundits are asking for head coach Brendon McCullum to be sacked. However, the Australian side, led by Pat Cummins, is not bothered one bit about what's happening in the English camp as their focus remains on celebrating the win and, more importantly, trolling Broad for his comments.

Travis Head, the Australian hero who smashed centuries in Perth and Adelaide, took to Instagram Stories to remind Broad about his comments, which clearly didn't go down well with the Australian camp.

Head, 31, shared a picture with skipper Pat Cummins as the duo shared drinks. However, it was the caption that was the absolute clincher. The left-handed batter, who has opened the batting for Australia in the Ashes, wrote, “Is it 2010 yet?”

Travis Head trolls Broad (Travis Head - Instagram)

Broad stands by his remarks

However, Broad is not fussed about the constant trolling, as he doubled down on his remarks, saying he still believes that the current Australian side is inferior to some teams of the past.

“Do I regret saying that? No. I did say Australia would have to play very badly to lose the Ashes and England would have to play very well,” Broad said on his For The Love of Cricket podcast.

“Australia haven’t played very badly and England haven’t played very well. I had Australia down as favourites, but I didn’t have them down as 3-0 favourites. There are a lot of things that have gone England’s way [in terms of injury and illness suffered by Australian players]. England haven’t been good enough ultimately. Australia have been relentless in what they’ve done. They’ve showed age is just a number," he added.

What makes the loss for England even more disheartening is the fact that Australia didn't have Pat Cummins for the first two Tests, Nathan Lyon got injured for the second innings in Adelaide, while Steve Smith also missed the third Ashes Test.

England would now hope to gain some much-needed WTC points when they take the field against Australia in the fourth Ashes Test, beginning December 26 in Melbourne.