‘Is that the Elon Musk thing?’: England star Tom Curran ‘quits’ Twitter with epic final tweet

England bowler Tom Curran on Sunday had an epic reaction when he found out the blue tick was removed from his official Twitter account. The bowling all-rounder also poked fun at Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who had earlier suggested $8 a month for the feature.

“Haha just seen I’ve lost my blue tick too. Not that that is important! Is that the $7 Elon Musk thing? Haha that’s funny. Still hate twitter. Probs not come on for ages again. Be kind on here ppl. That’s all. Bye,” he tweeted.

Curran has represented England in all the three formats, but is has been almost two years since his previous international outing. The last time Curran was seen in England colours it was back in July 2021 in a T20I encounter against Pakistan in Headingly.

He is currently engaged in the newly launched ILT20 league currently happening in UAE. Curran represents Desert Vipers in the T20 tournament, and as per recent reports Curran expressed about his willingness to make a comeback to the national side.

Also Read | 'He is not smashing the selection doors. He's burning them': Ashwin's huge remark on Indian youngster after Test snub

Apart from Curran, the Vipers also include the likes of Sam Billings, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Meanwhile, the Vipers find themselves at the top of the six-team points table, with five wins from six matches. The team have eked five wins out of the six matches they've played so far. England star Hales has been the most explosive batter in the league, and has amassed 430 runs from six matches.

Chris Jordan, who represents Gulf Giants in the league, is the leading wickettaker at the moment. The England pacer has scalped 10 wickets from five outings as his side are placed second on the points table, who have four wins from seven outings.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON