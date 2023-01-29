Home / Cricket / ‘Is that the Elon Musk thing?’: England star Tom Curran ‘quits’ Twitter with epic final tweet

‘Is that the Elon Musk thing?’: England star Tom Curran ‘quits’ Twitter with epic final tweet

cricket
Published on Jan 29, 2023 03:45 PM IST

Tom Curran has represented England in all the three formats, but is has been almost two years since his previous international outing.

England have called up Tom Curran as a replacement for the injured Chris Woakes ahead of the ODI vs Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10.(REUTERS)
England have called up Tom Curran as a replacement for the injured Chris Woakes ahead of the ODI vs Scotland in Edinburgh on June 10.(REUTERS)
ByHT Sports Desk

England bowler Tom Curran on Sunday had an epic reaction when he found out the blue tick was removed from his official Twitter account. The bowling all-rounder also poked fun at Twitter's new owner Elon Musk, who had earlier suggested $8 a month for the feature.

“Haha just seen I’ve lost my blue tick too. Not that that is important! Is that the $7 Elon Musk thing? Haha that’s funny. Still hate twitter. Probs not come on for ages again. Be kind on here ppl. That’s all. Bye,” he tweeted.

Curran has represented England in all the three formats, but is has been almost two years since his previous international outing. The last time Curran was seen in England colours it was back in July 2021 in a T20I encounter against Pakistan in Headingly.

He is currently engaged in the newly launched ILT20 league currently happening in UAE. Curran represents Desert Vipers in the T20 tournament, and as per recent reports Curran expressed about his willingness to make a comeback to the national side.

Also Read | 'He is not smashing the selection doors. He's burning them': Ashwin's huge remark on Indian youngster after Test snub

Apart from Curran, the Vipers also include the likes of Sam Billings, Wanindu Hasaranga, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Tom Curran, Tymal Mills, and Sheldon Cottrell.

Meanwhile, the Vipers find themselves at the top of the six-team points table, with five wins from six matches. The team have eked five wins out of the six matches they've played so far. England star Hales has been the most explosive batter in the league, and has amassed 430 runs from six matches.

Chris Jordan, who represents Gulf Giants in the league, is the leading wickettaker at the moment. The England pacer has scalped 10 wickets from five outings as his side are placed second on the points table, who have four wins from seven outings.

Get Latest Cricket Newsand Cricket Schedulealong with Cricket Live Scoreof ongoing matches.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

Topics
elon musk tom curran
elon musk tom curran
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, January 29, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out