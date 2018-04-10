Ish Sodhi replaces injured Zahir Khan in Rajasthan Royals squad for IPL 2018

New Zealand leg-spinner Ish Sodhi has been signed by the Rajasthan Royals as a replacement for injured Afghanistan bowler Zahir Khan in the 2018 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Sodhi was picked from the Registered Available Player Pool (RAPP) list and this will be his first outing in the IPL.

He has played 15 Tests, 22 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 26 T20I for New Zealand so far.

Rajasthan Royals were defeated by nine wickets by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in their lone IPL match this season.

They will next face the Delhi Daredevils on April 11 in their home fixture.