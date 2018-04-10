England’s Ben Duckett trolled for calling Royal Challengers Bangalore a ‘joke’
England cricket team member Ben Duckett had only expressed his surprise at the explosive Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up, but his tweet was misunderstood by several.cricket Updated: Apr 10, 2018 14:17 IST
England cricket team player Ben Duckett has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket fans after he called the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a ‘joke’ on social media. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)
While Duckett’s intention was not to make fun of the team captained by Virat Kohli, his tweet was misinterpreted by several Indian fans who launched an attack on Duckett’s credentials as a player and even attacked the England cricket team.
Duckett’s tweet came out during RCB’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night, a game in which the cricket fraternity witnessed batting maestros such as Kohli, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock occupying the top four spots.
Little did the England left-handed batsman, who had to return home from last year’s Ashes tour after throwing alcohol during a party at team’s senior player James Anderson, realise that it would not go down too well with the Indian fans.
Like Ur team... Ur team also never won odi Cricket worldcup, am I correct?????— EhSalaCupNamadhe (@Upendra_18_VK) April 8, 2018
You're the joke dude. Grow up and respect the greats, because you'll never be one.— ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 8, 2018
RCB is playing IPL from 11 years and u haven't played a single game still in IPL and also haven't played even 11 international innings yet for shitland 😀— Atul Tyagi Viratian 😇😍 (@AtulTya59113663) April 8, 2018
So who is joke 😂
Just like your eng career!— Partha Mukherjee (@viratian_partha) April 8, 2018
The England cricketer later on said that he did not find the replies to his tweet acceptable, and also went on to explain the meaning of his original tweet.
Woken up to these and many more horrible messages. Yesterday I referred to RCB as a ‘joke’ meaning they have such a good side with the likes of de kock, de villiers, kohli, McCullum and lots of other world class players. These types of messages are not acceptable. pic.twitter.com/hIqwwCbDtM— Ben Duckett (@BenDuckett1) April 9, 2018