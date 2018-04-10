England’s Ben Duckett trolled for calling Royal Challengers Bangalore a ‘joke’

England cricket team player Ben Duckett has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket fans after he called the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a ‘joke’ on social media. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

While Duckett’s intention was not to make fun of the team captained by Virat Kohli, his tweet was misinterpreted by several Indian fans who launched an attack on Duckett’s credentials as a player and even attacked the England cricket team.

Duckett’s tweet came out during RCB’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night, a game in which the cricket fraternity witnessed batting maestros such as Kohli, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock occupying the top four spots.

Ben Duckett’s tweet, which was actually praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore, earned him abuse from RCB fans. (Twitter)

Little did the England left-handed batsman, who had to return home from last year’s Ashes tour after throwing alcohol during a party at team’s senior player James Anderson, realise that it would not go down too well with the Indian fans.

Like Ur team... Ur team also never won odi Cricket worldcup, am I correct????? — EhSalaCupNamadhe (@Upendra_18_VK) April 8, 2018

You're the joke dude. Grow up and respect the greats, because you'll never be one. — ThePoppingCrease (@PoppingCreaseSA) April 8, 2018

RCB is playing IPL from 11 years and u haven't played a single game still in IPL and also haven't played even 11 international innings yet for shitland 😀

So who is joke 😂 — Atul Tyagi Viratian 😇😍 (@AtulTya59113663) April 8, 2018

Just like your eng career! — Partha Mukherjee (@viratian_partha) April 8, 2018

The England cricketer later on said that he did not find the replies to his tweet acceptable, and also went on to explain the meaning of his original tweet.