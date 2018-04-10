 England’s Ben Duckett trolled for calling Royal Challengers Bangalore a ‘joke’ | cricket | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Apr 10, 2018-Tuesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

England’s Ben Duckett trolled for calling Royal Challengers Bangalore a ‘joke’

England cricket team member Ben Duckett had only expressed his surprise at the explosive Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batting line-up, but his tweet was misunderstood by several.

cricket Updated: Apr 10, 2018 14:17 IST
HT Correspondent
England cricket team member Ben Duckett’s tweet praising Royal Challegers Bangalore backfired.
England cricket team member Ben Duckett’s tweet praising Royal Challegers Bangalore backfired. (Getty Images)

England cricket team player Ben Duckett has been on the receiving end of the anger of Indian cricket fans after he called the Indian Premier League (IPL) side Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) a ‘joke’ on social media. (FULL IPL COVERAGE)

While Duckett’s intention was not to make fun of the team captained by Virat Kohli, his tweet was misinterpreted by several Indian fans who launched an attack on Duckett’s credentials as a player and even attacked the England cricket team.

Duckett’s tweet came out during RCB’s opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Sunday night, a game in which the cricket fraternity witnessed batting maestros such as Kohli, Brendon McCullum, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock occupying the top four spots.

Ben Duckett’s tweet, which was actually praise for Royal Challengers Bangalore, earned him abuse from RCB fans. (Twitter)

Little did the England left-handed batsman, who had to return home from last year’s Ashes tour after throwing alcohol during a party at team’s senior player James Anderson, realise that it would not go down too well with the Indian fans.

The England cricketer later on said that he did not find the replies to his tweet acceptable, and also went on to explain the meaning of his original tweet.

tags

more from cricket
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature