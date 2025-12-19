Ishan Kishan breaks silence on continued Team India exile after 500-run plus SMAT season: 'Felt quite bad...'

Ishan Kishan had a day to remember in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final against Haryana as the left-handed batter played a 101-run knock off 49 balls, helping Jharkhand post a formidable 262/3 in the allotted twenty overs. The Jharkhand captain led from the front as he signed off a memorable Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy campaign. The young wicketkeeper-batter, who has been on a Team India exile from 2023, had a lot to prove in the domestic T20 tournament, and he answered his critics in style, amassing 517 runs in 10 innings, finishing as the leading run-scorer. Ishan Kishan opens up on his continued Team India exile (PTI)

After leading Jharkhand to the tournament win, Kishan finally broke his silence on being out of the senior India side for more than two years. The wicketkeeper-batter was dropped from the squad by then-head coach Rahul Dravid and chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar on disciplinary grounds, and he stated that the phase was indeed very difficult for him.

“When I was not selected in the Indian team, I felt quite bad because I was doing well. But I told myself that if I am not selected with this sort of performance, then maybe I have to do more. Maybe I have to make my team win. Maybe we have to do well as a unit,” Sportstar quoted Kishan as saying.

“It’s important that you don’t allow the frustration to get to you. This is my message to all the youngsters - frustration is something that will take you one step down, but at the same time, you need to put in a lot of hard work and believe in yourself and just focus on what you need to achieve,” he added.

Despite his impressive form in the SMAT, Kishan is unlikely to receive a call-up to the India squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. However, the left-hander isn't bothered by it, as his focus remains on performing well in all the matches he gets to play.

“I know you fancy your chances a lot of times. And when you don’t see your name, you just feel bad about it. So, I’m not in that zone anymore. I’m not expecting anything,” he said with a smile, before adding: “But my job is to just keep performing," he said.

‘Happiest moment’

Kishan has already seen many ups and downs in his career. It is worth mentioning that he was dropped from the ODI playing XI despite hitting a double century after the incumbent Shubman Gill made his way back.

However, Kishan puts the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy win right up there as Jharkhand went on to win the tournament under his tenure as the captain.

“It is definitely the happiest moment, because we have never won domestic tournaments under my captaincy. And, this was something where you had to prove yourself,” he said.

“There are times when you doubt yourself but when you win it, it’s all done and you know what quality you have, what changes you can do to your game, how you can turn the game around. Now, I have more trust in myself, more belief in my batting," he added.