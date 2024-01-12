Ishan Kishan not yet available to play Ranji Trophy despite Dravid's clear instruction; pressure rises on India star

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan took a break from the relentless cricketing schedule last month, and earlier this week, it sparked widespread discussion in the Indian cricket fraternity. Ishan opted for a break, citing mental fatigue after being part of the tour to the West Indies, the Asia Cup, the ODI World Cup, the T20I series against Australia, and the South Africa tour at a consistent stretch last year. However, with the competition for places in the Indian team as relentless as ever, Ishan now finds himself significantly lower on the pedestal regarding the wicketkeeping spots on the side. India's Ishan Kishan celebrates his half century during the second T20 International cricket match of a T20I series between India and Australia(PTI)

Sanju Samson, his replacement in the ODIs against South Africa, made a strong statement with a match-winning century in the series decider; his knock earned Samson a place in the T20I squad for the series against Afghanistan. KL Rahul took over the wicketkeeping role in Tests and slammed a fine century in the Centurion Test. To add to Ishan's worries, head coach Rahul Dravid indicated before the 1st T20I that Ishan may have to return to the domestic circuit to earn his place in the Indian team.

Ishan hasn't played any cricket for over a month now; with Dravid's recent remarks, it looks doubtful he will also make his way into the squad for the England Test series. According to PTI, Ishan has yet to make himself available for selection for his state team, Jharkhand.

"No, Ishan hasn't contacted or told us anything about his availability. Whenever he tells us, he will walk into the playing XI," Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) secretary Debasish Chakraborty told the agency.

Ishan Kishan's T20I future bleak

Ishan's worries are further fuelled by Virat Kohli's return to the T20I squad last week. While Kohli wasn't available for the first T20I against Afghanistan due to personal reasons, the senior batter is expected to make a return in Indore for the second game and will likely take over the no.3 role in the batting order. Ishan had batted at no.3 in his last T20I series against Australia in November 2023; at the moment, in addition to Kohli, Shubman Gill is also competing for spots in the top order with Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal being named the opening pair by Rahul Dravid.

There remains further competition for Ishan in T20Is, too. Jitesh Sharma has emerged as the top candidate for a wicketkeeping role ahead of the T20 World Cup; in the opening match against Afghanistan on Thursday, Jitesh played a quickfire 31-run knock in just 18 deliveries, playing a pivotal role as India chased down a 159-run target in Mohali. Jitesh has been impressive in his select outings for the Indian team and remains firmly at the top of the pecking order.