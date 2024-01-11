Watch: Rohit Sharma absolutely livid, furiously yells at Shubman Gill after dismal run out in 1st T20I vs AFG

Rohit Sharma's comeback in T20Is after over 14 months didn't go as planned, as the Indian captain was at the receiving end of a horrid run out during the match against Afghanistan on Thursday. The Indian opener was yet to open his account when, on the second delivery of the Indian innings, he pushed Fazalhaq Farooqi's fuller-length ball towards the off-side. Rohit ran the length of the pitch, and even as the fielder at mid-off -- Ibrahim Zadran -- didn't receive the ball in the first attempt, Rohit's opening partner Shubman Gill didn't leave the crease at the other end. A horrible mix-up followed as Rohit and Shubman were both at the non-striker's end, as Rahmanullah Gurbaz -- the wicketkeeper -- struck off the bails to dismiss Rohit. Rohit Sharma (R) expresses his anger at Shubman Gill for not taking a run(X)

Rohit Sharma was livid at the dismissal and could be heard on the stump mic screaming at Gill, expressing his disappointment at the young India opener. As Gill attempted to make his point, Rohit furiously turned him down as he returned to the dressing room.

The match against Afghanistan was Rohit's first T20I appearance since the 2022 T20 World Cup semi-final against England. This was Rohit's fifth duck in T20Is, as the Indian captain equalled Pakistan's Babar Azam, Mashrafe Mortaza (Bangladesh), and William Porterfield (Ireland) in the list.

While an unfortunate mix-up cut short Rohit's innings, Gill looked emphatic throughout his stay at the crease before an impressive show of reflexes from wicketkeeper Gurbaz shortened the opener's knock for 23. With Virat Kohli expected to make a comeback to the T20I playing XI in the second match, Shubman Gill would likely make way for the senior batter -- given that Yashasvi Jaiswal returns in time from his injury.

Earlier, Indian bowlers produced a disciplined outing in the first T20I as the side restricted Afghanistan to 158/5 in 20 overs. While Axar Patel (2/23) boasted economical figures, Mukesh Kumar also picked two wickets, conceding 33. For Afghanistan, Mohammad Nabi was the highest run-scorer with 42 off 27 balls.