Ishan Kishan over KS Bharat; another debut on cards: A look at India's predicted playing XI for 2nd Test vs WI

The new World Test Championship cycle got off to a strong start for India, as they thoroughly dominated the West Indies in Dominica to get off to a 1-0 lead inside three days at Windsor Park. The tour now travels to Port of Spain in Trinidad, and the Indian outfit will want to keep their momentum going. India's Virat Kohli, left, and keeper Ishan Kishan celebrates the dismissal of West Indies' Tagenarine Chanderpaul(AP)

The team isn’t likely to see too many changes to a winning combination. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s debut century and match-winning performance will give him great confidence heading to Trinidad, where he will look to provide India another rock-solid start with the bat. Rohit Sharma will lead the side and is in good form himself with a century of his own in Dominica.

Shubman Gill would have wanted more runs under his belt batting at number 3, and will quickly want to bury his demons and end a lean patch on overseas tours with a big score. The same will go through the head of Ajinkya Rahane, who wasn’t able to capitalize on his recall to the team, and will need a big performance with many middle-order bats in the team breathing down his neck.

Virat Kohli at 4 will remain a staple, and Ishan Kishan will hope to get the chance to do his thing in the middle after being the victim of an early declaration by Sharma. Kishan was largely up to the mark behind the stumps, and a quality performance with bat could nail him down as Rishabh Pant’s deputy.

Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin were unsurprisingly sensational, and Ashwin didn’t even need to come in to bat in Roseau between his 12-wicket haul. The safety they provide to the late middle order will also give Sharma the opportunity to test out Mukesh Kumar with a potential debut. Shardul Thakur could miss out, but with strength in depth needed for red-ball seamers, Kumar might be given a run in Port of Spain.

Jaydev Unadkat and Mohammed Siraj will likely reprise their roles from the first Test as well, with Unadkat also a capable contributor with bat if he is required to play a supporting role at number 9. West Indies will hope the pitch at Queen’s Park Oval isn’t as spin-friendly as Windsor Park, and the seamers could be called on to provide the breakthrough against the West Indians instead.

India's probable XI vs West Indies in 2nd Test:

Openers: Rohit Sharma (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal

Top and Middle-order: Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane (v/c)

Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan (wk)

All-rounder and spinners: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin

Pacers: Shardul Thakur/Mukesh Kumar, Jaydev Unadkat, Mohammed Siraj.

