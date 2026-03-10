Ishan Kishan reacts to Kirti Azad’s ‘temple’ remark post India’s T20 World Cup win: ‘Ask better questions’

“I have just won such a wonderful World Cup - please ask better questions. What can I say about what Kirti Azad said? Please ask some good questions. Tell me how it feels and how much fun it was,” Kishan said in his reply.

Kishan, who scored 319 runs in the 20-team tournament, landed back home (Patna) on Tuesday, where he was greeted by a swarm of reporters. It was then that the wicketkeeper-batter was asked about Azad’s mark. Kishan then sidestepped the question, saying the occasion doesn’t merit such queries, as it dilutes the feeling of a World Cup win.

Ishan Kishan , India’s second-highest run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2026 , on Tuesday, got irritated after the media quizzed him about Kirti Azad and the 1983 World Cup winner’s recent dig at the Men in Blue following the team's T20 World Cup win at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India captain Suryakumar Yadav and head coach Gautam Gambhir visited a temple along with the ICC chairman Jay Shah post the win in the summit clash, and this didn’t sit well with Azad, who lashed out at the current management.

Earlier, Azad, who is also a Trinamool Congress MP, had taken to X (formerly Twitter) to raise questions about Jay Shah, Suryakumar, and Gambhir after they visited the Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad with the T20 World Cup trophy.

“Why NOT a Mosque? Why NOT a Church? Why NOT a Gurudwara?… The Trophy Belongs to 1.4 BILLION Indians of EVERY Faith — NOT ONE RELIGION'S VICTORY LAP!” read his post.

The comment made by Kirti Azad also didn't sit well with former India spinner Harbhajan Singh, who said there was no need for the cricketer to make such remarks when there is a sense of happiness across the country post the World Cup win.

"It is unfortunate to hear these things from fellow cricketers. Maybe they prefer politics over the sport. It is even more unfortunate that he is a sportsman. The country has won a World Cup. Be happy, celebrate, but you are busy doing politics," Harbhajan told news agency ANI on Tuesday.

Kishan's winning run Kishan continued with his remarkable form in the final against New Zealand as well, where he scored a half-century. In nine matches, Kishan scored 317 runs at an average of 35.22 and a strike rate of 193.29, smashing three half-centuries. His standout performances came against Pakistan, where he scored 77, helping India register a 61-run victory at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

In the final, Kishan's knock alongside Sanju Samson and Abhishek Sharma's contribution helped the Men in Blue post a formidable 255/5 in the 20 overs.

Jasprit Bumrah then scalped four wickets while Axar Patel returned with three as India bundled out New Zealand for 159, winning the contest by 96 runs. Bumrah was named the Player of the Match, while Samson was adjudged as Player of the Tournament.

India dropped just one match in the competition, losing against South Africa in the Super 8s.