Sanju Samson tipped to replace Suryakumar Yadav as India’s T20I captain after World Cup glory: ‘He took RR to IPL final’

Expect Sanju Samson’s stocks to soar in the coming days. The India opener, whose hat-trick of half-centuries played a big role in winning the T20 World Cup, is now being talked about as the country’s next T20I captain, taking over from Suryakumar Yadav in due time. Suryakumar, on Sunday, became India’s fourth World Cup-winning captain, joining Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Harmanpreet Kaur; however, at 35, the chances of Surya continuing as captain for much longer are slim. He may have declared his next goal – winning the Olympic gold medal for India – but 2028 is two years away, by which time Surya would turn 37. With the next T20 World Cup also lined up the same year in Australia, the prospects of Surya captaining India are unlikely. Sanju Samson could take over India's T20I captaincy from Suryakumar Yadav when the time is right (AFP)

Which brings us to the question: Who should captain India two years from now? Make no mistake: as part of the succession plan, the switch in captaincy is expected to happen sometime. Until last year, Shubman Gill was the obvious choice, but his wretched run of form in T20Is has forced the BCCI and its selection committee to look the other way. With Samson enjoying a golden run with the bat, former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif strongly believes the 31-year-old could eventually take over from Suryakumar Yadav.

“Tough to say right now as to who would become the next captain, but Samson could well be the one. I mean, why not? A Captain must be someone who has seen the world. Implementing bowling changes, playing the perfect XI, and backing players out of form, as with Abhishek Sharma and Varun Chakaravarthy. A captain would know that these things happen. They themselves have gone through this. They understand these little things,” Kaif told Ravish Bisht in a video.

“So, I feel, Samson sure can be a candidate. However, if Surya keeps playing well they he can hold on to the position longer. If you’re fit, you can play till 38-39. There’s no problem. And in the shorter format, you need more experience. Someone who has captained remains forever valuable. If Surya decides to step down, Sanju can fill that position. He has captained a lot in the IPL and took the Rajasthan Royals to the final (2022). He is only 31. Might be the next Indian captain.”