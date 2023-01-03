'Don't know how fast my heartbeat...': Ishan Kishan recalls playing Ranji Trophy game after Pant's tragic car crash

Before leading the batting charge of the new-look Team India in the 1st T20I on Tuesday, Indian opener Ishan Kishan shared his first reaction to Rishabh Pant's tragic car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. One of the most exciting young talents in world cricket, wicketkeeper-batter Pant suffered multiple injuries after his car collided with a road divider on December 30. Pant has been reportedly admitted to a private ward of the Max Hospital in the aftermath of the car accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Days after cricketer Pant was involved in the horrific car crash, a video of Kishan reacting to the tragic news garnered the attention of netizens on social media. Kishan was playing for Jharkhand against Services in the 2022-23 edition of the Ranji Trophy when the Mumbai Indians (MI) star was informed about Pant's car crash by a group of fans at the Keenan Stadium.

ALSO READ: Watch: Shocked Ishan Kishan’s one-word reaction after fan says ‘Rishabh Pant ka accident ho gaya’ during Ranji match

Opening the innings for Hardik Pandya-led Team India in the 1st T20I on Tuesday, Kishan scored 37 off 29 balls before the star batter was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga in the 11th over. In conversation with veteran cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle before India's meeting with Sri Lanka in the 1st T20I, Indian opener Kishan said that he initially thought people were making a big thing out of Pant's road accident.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“When I first heard the news, thought it was a normal accident and people are making a big thing out of it, but when I got to know, I was really scared. Don't know how fast my heartbeat was during the Ranji Trophy game. We wish him a speedy recovery and wish him all the best,” Kishan said.

Earlier, wicketkeeper-batter Pant was admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) of the hospital hours after he suffered multiple injuries in the car accident. After meeting Pant at the hospital on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami asserted that the Indian cricketer had lost control of his car while trying to avoid a pothole. The swashbuckling batter has sustained injuries on his forehead, leg, and bruises on his back.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON