Ishan Kishan's 'Hate leke badal jaunga' Instagram story after Asia Cup 2022 snub causes a stir on social media

India's squad for the Asia Cup 2022 that was announced on Monday saw several players failing to make the cut. Of these were cricketers who were getting regular chances in the Playing XI but were eventually sidelined. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Ishan Kishan are the three names that come to mind who have played a good amount of cricket for India lately but somehow, the selectors did not find them suitable for the Asia Cup.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While Siraj and Shami's exclusions were expected, Ishan's wasn't. And Perhaps it is the heartbreak of missing the squad that Ishan took to Instagram and posted a message representing his disappointment. The young left-handed batter shared a picture of himself on his Instagram story accompanied by the song 'Humble Poet' by Bella. He shared the part of the song, which said: 'Ab aisa banna nahi, bhale ghayal ho jana. Tujhe phool samjhe koi, tu fire ho jana", which translates to "Don't become something else even if it pains you. If someone considers you a flower, become a fire."

Ishan Kishan picked a particular line from a song and shares it as his Instagram story. (Ishan Kishan/Instagram)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ishan, who was picked for a whopping ₹15.5 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction back in February this year, didn't have the greatest of IPLs, although it wasn't the worst either. In 14 innings, Ishan scored 418 runs at an average of 32.15 including three half-centuries even though five-time champions Mumbai Indians failed to make it to the playoffs. Ishan was then picked for the home series against South Africa in June, where he scored two half-centuries.

Despite that, he was given very few chances in England and West Indies – only two matches in six games. His scores in the last six international innings read 27, 15, 3, 8 and 11, which could be a reason why the selectors pulled the plug on Kishan's chances. Surprisingly, Ishan's numbers in 2022 are rather impressive. In 14 innings, he has scored 449 runs, averaging 44.90 at a fine strike-rate of 142.99.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON