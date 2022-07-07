'Batsmen think they just need to pick his slower ball and they will be fine': Ishant's big warning for Team India star

Team India returns to action in the shortest format of the game on Thursday when the side takes on England in the first of three T20Is in Southampton. The visitors faced a seven-wicket defeat in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the five-match series against England, as it ended in a 2-2 draw. However, Rohit Sharma returns to the team for the T20Is, following his recovery from Covid-19. In addition, a number of other first-teamers like Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah among others will also return from the second T20Is.

Ahead of the series, India's white-ball side took part in a two-match series against Ireland, followed by practice games against Northamptonshire and Derbyshire to prepare for the T20Is against England. While many players performed throughout the games, Harshal Patel was the star of the side in the practice game against Northants, as he not only scored an innings-saving half-century but also took two important wickets, and bowled the last over as India won by 10 runs.

India's star pacer Ishant Sharma heaped praise on Harshal, but also had a word of caution for the bowler as prepares for the T20Is.

"I think he has figured out his stock ball. But, since the World Cup is coming soon, he has to develop a different ball. So that, whenever he wants, he can bowl a yorker at will. He can deceive a batsman then. Right now, the batsmen thinks that if he can pick Harshal's slower ball, it would be fine because he's 50-50 in his yorkers.

“So, if Harshal does work on his yorkers, even his slower ones would be more effective,” Ishant said during a conversation with Jatin Sapru on the latter's official YouTube channel.

Harshal has appeared for India in 14 T20Is so far, picking 19 wickets.

