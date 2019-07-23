‘Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain,’ Hilarious birthday wishes for Yuzvendra Chahal as he turns 29!

India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is celebrating his 29 birthday on Tuesday and wishes have been pouring in for the tweaker. Chahal has received some hilarious birthday wishes from his India teammates while the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) posted a video on social media highlighting all his ‘goofy’ moments of his Chahal TV. Chahal has been a regular on BCCI TV with his interviews with other cricketers and it has been a massive hit among the fans.

On his birthday, BCCI posted a video which contained all the fun moments from his Chahal TV including scenes with Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma.

“Happy Birthday goofy. Reliving some of the best Yuzi moments from our very own Chahal TV,” the BCCI’s Instagram handle posted along with a short video clip.

Wishing goof ball @yuzi_chahal a very Happy Birthday 🎂🎂

Here's a recap of some of his fun moments from Chahal TV 😁😆🤣 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/xBI3BxgUl6 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 23, 2019

Indian cricketers took to Twitter to convey birthday wishes to Chahal on his special day.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag posted a picture of Chahal that went viral during the World Cup and captioned the post as “Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal. Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain”.

Happy Birthday @yuzi_chahal .

Isi Attitude ke paise hain, baaki sab ek jaise hain! pic.twitter.com/DJUuTtSfhM — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 23, 2019

“Have a fantastic day, bro @yuzi_chahal happy, happy birthday! stay blessed,” Suresh Raina tweeted.

“Have the best birthday G.O.A.T @yuzi_chahal,” Rohit Sharma tweeted.

“Happy birthday chote miyaan @yuzi_chahal,” Men in Blue’s opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan wrote.

“Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining,” batsman Cheteshwar Pujara said.

Wish you a great birthday @yuzi_chahal, keep shining ✨ — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) July 23, 2019

“Happy 29th birthday to Yuzvendra Chahal, premier limited-overs spin bowler. In his younger days, he was quite the chess player too,” Cricket World Cup’s official Twitter handle posted.

“Happy birthday cha @yuzi_chahal,” Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav tweeted.

Chahal has taken 130 wickets for India across all formats and has cemented his place in the limited-overs team as a frontline spinner.

The spinner was a part of India’s World Cup squad that reached the semi-finals and managed to take 12 wickets in the tournament.

He has also been named in the team squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against West Indies.

(with agency inputs)



First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:08 IST