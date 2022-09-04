'It can only happen if Babar shows big heart and leaves his comfort zone': Hafeez's huge remark ahead of IND-PAK clash

Pakistan will be aiming for an improved performance when they take on India in a blockbuster Super 4 encounter in the 2022 Asia Cup on Sunday. In their first meeting of the edition last week, India bowled the Babar Azam-led side out on 147, with their top-order failing to make an impact in the game. Consequently, their inexperienced middle-order couldn't turn up against the Indian bowling attack and the men in blue chased the target down with five wickets remaining.

Babar's lack of runs has been a concern for the side as well; in the two matches in Asia Cup, the Pakistan captain has scored 10 and 9 respectively. The 27-year-old batter has been in sublime form this year but former Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez believes that Babar can shift himself to number three spot and send Fakhar to open instead, as the latter might prove to be more suitable to the opening role.

During a discussion on PTV Sports, Hafeez said he believes there is a lack of intent and aggressiveness in Babar and Mohammad Rizwan and while a change in the opening combination at this stage is not necessarily required, Babar can show a “big heart” as a leader and vacate the spot if he wants to.

“This debate has been going on for some time. If we look at their success rate, I think we should stop discussing about this till the World Cup. Let them play. The only thing they need to improve is their strike rate and intent. Although I agree, Fakhar should open. But it can only happen if Babar shows big heart as a captain and leaves his comfort zone to play at no.3 and emerge as a leader. He should utilise the other player if he thinks he can play better,” Hafeez said.

“There's no harm to make this decision. But only Babar Azam can take this decision. You and I can't do that. Having said that, I still feel he has been successful as an opener with Rizwan, the only thing they have to improve is their strike rate and intent,” the former Pakistan all-rounder further said.

Babar and Rizwan were the top run-getters in T20Is in 2021, but Pakistan only played in one game in the shortest format throughout the current year before the Asia Cup.

