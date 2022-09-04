Watch: Rashid Khan, Danushka Gunathilaka engage in heated fight during Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 clash

Afghanistan crashed to their first defeat of Asia Cup 2022, losing to Sri Lanka on Saturday by four wickets in the Super 4 stage at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. However things got heated in the 17th over of the chase when Danushka Gunathilaka reverse swept Rashid Khan's delivery past short third man for a boundary. The boundary saw the duo get into a heated fight in the middle of the pitch where they exchanged some words, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa had to intervene and separate the pair. However, in the fourth delivery of the over, Rashid got his revenge, sending a shorter delivery, around off, and Gunathilaka could only see it go past him and hit the stumps. Despite his dismissal, his contribution of 33 runs off 20 balls proved to be crucial for the hosts.

Here is the video of the heated fight between Rashid and Gunathilaka:

SL vs AFG - Rashid Khan pic.twitter.com/EbNMcojZo9 — MohiCric (@MohitKu38157375) September 3, 2022

With Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bowl, Afghanistan raced to 175 for six in 20 overs courtesy of a knock of 84 runs off 45 balls by Rahmanullah Gurbaz. The Afghan opener also hammered four fours and six maximums. Meanwhile, Dilshan Madushanka took two wickets for the hosts.

Chasing a target of 176, Sri Lanka managed to reach 179 for six in 19.1 overs, with Bhanuka Rajapaksa playing a match-winning knock of 31 runs off 14 balls. Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Naveen-ul-Haq were in good form for Afghanistan, taking two wickets each.

After the match, Rajapaksa said, "When I went to bat in, it was just a matter of connecting the ball well and running initially, but the wicket seemed quite good, and we thought 175 was a pretty good score. All in all, the boys did a great job and it was a fantastic win for us. In the IPL I have batted at number 3, and coming back to Sri Lanka's squad, they wanted me to bat at number 3 initially, but in order to strengthen the middle-order they wanted me to bat at number 5, or number 6."

"I am enjoying at the moment. It was a bit of a redemption, because in the last game they managed to get us all out for 105, so we wanted to raise our hands up and show the entire world that we are not as bad we were the other night", he further added.

