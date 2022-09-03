Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Led by Mohammad Nabi, in-form AFG face hosts SL in Super 4 stage

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage fixture of Asia Cup 2022, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Both teams have made it to the Super 4 stage and will play three fixtures in the knockout stage. Having lost to Afghanistan in their campaign opener, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in their next match to seal a place in the Super 4s. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been in stunning form in the continental showpiece and have won back-to-back matches. Relying a lot on their bowling attack, the Afghans have also improved a lot in batting and will be gunning for glory against the hosts.

