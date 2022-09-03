Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Live Score, Asia Cup 2022: Led by Mohammad Nabi, in-form AFG face hosts SL in Super 4 stage
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2022 Live Score: With back-to-back wins in their kitty, Afghanistan face Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup 2022 match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, in Sharjah. Follow here Live Cricket Score and Updates of SL Vs AFG T20 Asia Cup 2022, straight from Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, T20 Asia Cup 2022 Live Cricket Score And Updates: Sri Lanka face Afghanistan in their Super 4 stage fixture of Asia Cup 2022, at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on Saturday. Both teams have made it to the Super 4 stage and will play three fixtures in the knockout stage. Having lost to Afghanistan in their campaign opener, Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh in their next match to seal a place in the Super 4s. Meanwhile, Afghanistan have been in stunning form in the continental showpiece and have won back-to-back matches. Relying a lot on their bowling attack, the Afghans have also improved a lot in batting and will be gunning for glory against the hosts.
Sep 03, 2022 06:31 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Weather report
The temperature is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius with 45% humidity and 13 km/hr wind speed. There is no chance of rain.
Sep 03, 2022 06:23 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: All eyes on Mujeeb Ur Rahman
Focus will be on Mujeeb as Afghanistan take on Sri Lanka. In two games, Mujeeb has taken five wickets for the mighty Afghans.
Sep 03, 2022 06:16 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Squads
Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Afsar Zazai, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Usman Ghani, Noor Ahmad
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Jeffrey Vandersay, Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara
Sep 03, 2022 06:07 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Last meeting
Both teams last met in the Asia Cup 2022 opener, where Afghanistan won by eight wickets in Dubai. Farooqi was in spectacular form and took three wickets as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 105 in 19.4 overs. Chasing a target of 106 runs, Zazai smacked an unbeaten knock of 37 runs off 28 balls, to reach 106 for two in 10.1 overs.
Sep 03, 2022 05:55 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: 'Need to focus on our basics', says Rahmanullah Gurbaz
Ahead of the match, Gurbaz said during the pre-match conference, "I think playing against any team either it’s Bangladesh or India it’s the same for us. We just need to focus on our basics. We need to focus on strengthening our weaknesses. It does not matter what teams we are playing against. We have to be positive in every match. We will not take the pressure of going against India or any team. We are focusing on playing good cricket".
Sep 03, 2022 05:48 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Most wickets in AFG vs SL T20I matches
1. Fazalhaq Farooqi (Afghanistan): 3 Wickets (M:1, Econ: 3.00, Avg: 3.66, BBI: 3/11)
2. Mohammad Nabi (Afghanistan): 3 Wickets (M:2, Econ: 4.87, Avg: 13.00, BBI: 2/14)
3. Thisara Perera (Sri Lanka): 3 Wickets (M: 1, Econ: 8.25, Avg: 11.00, BBI: 3/33)
4. Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka): 2 Wickets (M: 1, Econ: 6.00, Avg: 12.00, BBI: 2/24)
5. Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan): 2 Wickets (M: 1, Econ: 6.00, Avg: 12.00, BBI: 2/24)
Sep 03, 2022 05:36 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Most runs in SL vs AFG T20I matches
1. Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka): 83 Runs (M: 1. Avg: -, SR: 148.21, HS: 83*)
2. Asghar Afghan (Afghanistan): 62 Runs (M: 1, Avg: 62.00, SR: 131.91, HS: 62)
3. Rahmanullah Gurbaz (Afghanistan): 40 Runs (M: 1, Avg: 40.00, SR: 222.22, HS: 40)
4. Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Sri Lanka): 38 Runs (M: 1, Avg: 38.00, SR: 131.03, HS: 38)
5. Hazratullah Zazai (Afghanistan): 37 Runs (M: 1, Avg: -, SR: 132.14, HS: 37*)
Sep 03, 2022 05:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2022 Live: Head-to-head
In T20Is, both sides have faced each other twice, with each winning once. They last met in Dubai in August 2022. In Asia Cup, they have faced each other thrice with Sri Lanka winning once and Afghanistan claiming two wins.
Sep 03, 2022 05:25 PM IST
