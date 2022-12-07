'The injury could be more serious than what we know': Gavaskar 'worried' about Rohit Sharma after taped-thumb visuals

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Dec 07, 2022

Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his concerns over Rohit Sharma's thumb injury worrying that it could be more serious that what meets the eye. Rohit, the India captain, copped a blow to his left thumb while fielding at slips before walking off the field with a bit of blood dripping from his palm.

Sunil Gavaskar is concerned about Rohit Sharma's injury(Twitter/Screengrab)
New Delhi

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar has expressed his concerns over Rohit Sharma's thumb injury worrying that it could be more serious that what meets the eye. Rohit, the India captain, copped a blow to his left thumb while fielding at slips before walking off the field with a bit of blood dripping from his palm. Shortly thereafter, the BCCI released an official statement revealing that the Rohit has been taken for scans. Rohit did not return for the remainder of the innings and didn't even open the batting for India, indicating that the injury could be a serious one.

"It is a bit of a worry because he hasn't been on the field since he got injured. So the injury could be a little more serious than what we know and that is the worry. There is still another one-day game left and two Test matches after that so hopefully it is nothing serious and they are just taking precautions in ensuring that he doesn't have to bat," Gavaskar said during the mid-innings interval.

Rohit returned from the hospital as the cameras caught the India captain in the dressing room, along with his heavily taped thumb. It is unlikely that Rohit will return, which further puts in jeopardy India's chances in the series as they are struggling in chase of 271. While Rohit was gone, KL Rahul took up captaincy responsibilities. Rahul, however, stuck to his No. 4 position with Virat Kohli opening the innings. Gavaskar, who was confident that Rahul might open the innings, was a bit surprised seeing Kohli star the Indian innings with Shikhar Dhawan.

Having said that, the reason why Gavaskar feels India held Rahul back is because he was keeping wicket the entire innings and deserved a bit of a break before returning to the field. Breather or not, it did not really make a difference as Rahul was dismissed for 14 off 28 balls, The Kohli experiment did not work either as after starting the innings with a four, the former India captain played on.

"He hasn't as yet opening the batting in the 50-overs game. It's a matter of just going one step up. If KL Rahul wasn't a regular opening batsman, then it would have been a logical thing for the No. 3 batsman to come up but Rahul has been opening the batting. The only thing might be that they want to give him a breather because he has kept wickets and captained as well," added Gavaskar.

