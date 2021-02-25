‘It didn’t happen in Chennai’: Axar Patel reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Indian left-arm spin all-rounder Axar Patel had a moment to cherish on Wednesday when he took the field against England in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad. Playing in front of his home crowd, Axar excelled with the ball as he picked up a six-wicket haul to help India bundle Joe Root & Co for 112 on the first day of the play.
It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
After having a great day with the ball, Axar spoke about his game plan after the stumps on the first day of the third Test. During post-match presentation, the Ahmedabad cricketer.
“When things are going for you, you need to capitalise. My aim is to keep wicket to wicket and use the help on offer. In Chennai, the ball wasn't skidding. But here it is and there are more LBWs. 85-90kph is an optimum speed,” said Axar.
“With a lot of T20 cricket happening, the effects are there in Tests as well with batsmen being more aggressive. That's why keeping a tight line and pushing it through quicker is being more successful. If the batsman is defending well, then you go on the back foot in your mind. But if he's not defending well and going for sweeps and reverse-sweeps you feel there's a chance coming,” he added.
Later, in the virtual press-conference, Axar said that he didn’t expect to pick up six wickets but was confident about his line and length which ultimately paid off.
“I didn’t expect to take six wickets on the opening day because didn’t know whether we would be bowling or batting on the first day. But I was prepared as I had taken five wickets in the last too. And was bowling well so I was prepared to bowl with the pink ball as well. Didn’t know about what pink-ball brings to the table but had confidence in my line and length and it paid off,” Axar said.
India ended the first day of the pink-ball Test against England in the driver's seat as Rohit Sharma slammed a half-century to take the hosts at 99/3. India is trailing by 13 runs in the first innings with seven wickets in hand.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar reveals what helped him picking up 6 wickets against England in 3rd Test
- It was his second five-for in just his second Test for Team India. By doing so, the 27-year-old spinner also became only the third Indian bowler to take a 5-wicket haul in his first two matches.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Wrong shot selection': Gavaskar weighs in on young India opener's dismissal
- Gill shone bright in the series down under and scored a half century in the first innings of the first Test against England but has been guilty of giving his wicket away a couple of times in the series already.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar sizzles with six on home turf as India take early command
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohammad Hafeez declines PCB central contract offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes dropped catch brings soft signal rule in focus
- The TV umpire overruled the “Out” soft signal (on-field umpires’ own call before technology adjudicates) and the incident renewed the debate whether soft signal can be an informed decision with very limited reaction time for the umpires on ground.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3rd Test, Day 1: Axar, Ashwin put India on top as England bowled out for 112
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India vs England, 3rd Test, Day 1: Action through images
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ben Stokes caught applying saliva on the ball, umpires have a word
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter comes down heavily on Ben Stokes for claiming Shubman Gill's catch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Root, Anderson, Broad indulge in heated chat with umpire after Gill survives
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Baroda continue winning streak, beat Hyderabad by 110 runs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padikkal's career-best 152 hands Karnataka big win; Kerala consolidate lead
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar, Ashwin make pink-ball tall, India bundle out England for 112
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Afridi tweets to ICC expressing displeasure at umpires not holding bowlers' cap
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kohli's animated celebration after Root's wicket gets Twitter talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox