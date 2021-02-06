IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'It doesn't make sense': Harbhajan Singh 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision in first Test against England
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
cricket

'It doesn't make sense': Harbhajan Singh 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision in first Test against England

  • Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:06 PM IST

It was expected that Team India could pick Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first Test match against England in Chennai. Axar Patel was all but sure to be selected for the Test but he picked up an injury before the start of the match. Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.

However, India went in with Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem as the spinners along with R Ashwin for the first Test and it has surprised many critics.

Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was not happy with the decision as he said that playing two off-spinners in Chennai doesn’t make sense.

READ | 'He looks 20 years older than he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin

"It was astonishing for me to see Kuldeep Yadav not get a chance in Team India's playing XI despite him being in the squad. I can understand that since Axar Patel is injured, Shahbaz Nadeem came in as a like-for-like replacement. But it doesn't make sense to play two off-spinners in Chennai," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.

"Kuldeep Yadav's presence would have added a bit of variety to this Indian bowling attack. In the last two Tests that Kuldeep Yadav played, he had picked up five-wicket hauls. So I am completely baffled by his exclusion," he said.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also commented on Kuldeep’s non-selection. Vaughan on Friday said that not picking the left-arm spinner in the playing XI for the first Test was a "ridiculous decision" from India.

"Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england harbhajan singh kuldeep yadav
app
Close
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000039A)(PTI)
**EDS: IMAGE POSTED BY @BCCI ON SATURDAY, Feb. 6, 2021** Chennai: England players Ben Stokes and Joe Root during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium ,in Chennai, Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021. (BCCI/PTI Photo)(PTI02_06_2021_000039A)(PTI)
cricket

Root's batting against spin makes us feel pretty rubbish: Ben Stokes

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:42 PM IST
Ben Stokes’ comments came after Joe Root became the first cricketer to slam a double hundred on his 100th Test match to help England to a commanding position against hosts India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England player Joe Root after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
England player Joe Root after scoring 150 runs during the 2nd day of first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium.(PTI)
cricket

Big Joe lands 'double blow' as India attack gets 'Root'ed to reality

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:19 PM IST
The 30-year-old Root became the first player to notch up a double ton in his 100th Test on the way to his 218 off 377 balls, while Ben Stokes hit a counter-attacking 82 off 118 balls, studded with 10 fours and three sixes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
File image of off-spinner Harbhajan Singh(Getty Images)
cricket

'Doesn't make sense': Harbhajan 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:06 PM IST
  • Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
BBL final: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live score(Twitter)
cricket

BBL Final: Sydney Sixers beat Perth Scorchers to win Big Bash League

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:07 PM IST
Big Bash League final live score: Perth Scorchers vs Sydney Sixers live updates, BBL 2021 final in Sydney.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, left, raises bat(AP)
Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf, left, raises bat(AP)
cricket

Pakistan leads by 200 against South Africa in 2nd test

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 06:53 PM IST
Allrounder Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Rizwan were dropped off successive deliveries before featuring in a 52-run sixth-wicket stand which guided the home team to 129-6 in the second innings at stumps.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Mominul Haque.(Getty Images)
File image of Mominul Haque.(Getty Images)
cricket

Haque's hundred helps Bangladesh set West Indies 395 target

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:25 PM IST
  • Mominul’s 115 — reaching the 3,000 runs milestone in the process — helped Bangladesh set a fearsome 395 runs target for West Indies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
Indian skipper Virat Kohli during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.(PTI)
cricket

IND vs ENG: Kohli and Co. use up all DRS reviews, it comes back to haunt them

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 04:05 PM IST
  • Team India were disappointed as a clear sound was heard when the ball passed Buttler's bat. However, the hosts had already used up all their reviews and could not take the DRS.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root raises his helmet after scoring the fifth Test double century of his career. (BCCI/Twitter)
Joe Root raises his helmet after scoring the fifth Test double century of his career. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

Joe Root becomes first batsman to score 200 in 100th Test

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:45 PM IST
  • Joe Root batted on against India on Day 2 in Chennai and notched up the fifth double century of his career – second in three Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He looks 20 years older than he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:00 PM IST
  • Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root after scoring a century during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
England's Joe Root after scoring a century during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

Root becomes first captain after Bradman in 84 years to achieve huge feat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:21 PM IST
England captain Joe Root became only second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Root did it against India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor passes away at 77

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: India headed into the lunch interval on Day 2 left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 05:04 PM IST
Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't see a lot of it in Aus': Mills names India's 'wrecker-in-chief' vs Eng

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Mills feels the pacer will benefit a lot bowling on Indian pitches and has backed him to trouble England with his reverse swing, something he believes was pretty scarce during the Australia Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP