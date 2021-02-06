'It doesn't make sense': Harbhajan Singh 'completely baffled' by Team India's decision in first Test against England
- Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
It was expected that Team India could pick Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI for the first Test match against England in Chennai. Axar Patel was all but sure to be selected for the Test but he picked up an injury before the start of the match. Kuldeep had to sit out of India’s Test series against Australia as the team management wanted to go in with a specific combination. The pitch at Chepauk was expected to assist the spinners and Kuldeep had a chance to get in.
However, India went in with Washington Sundar and Shahbaz Nadeem as the spinners along with R Ashwin for the first Test and it has surprised many critics.
Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh was not happy with the decision as he said that playing two off-spinners in Chennai doesn’t make sense.
READ | 'He looks 20 years older than he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin
"It was astonishing for me to see Kuldeep Yadav not get a chance in Team India's playing XI despite him being in the squad. I can understand that since Axar Patel is injured, Shahbaz Nadeem came in as a like-for-like replacement. But it doesn't make sense to play two off-spinners in Chennai," Harbhajan told Sports Tak.
"Kuldeep Yadav's presence would have added a bit of variety to this Indian bowling attack. In the last two Tests that Kuldeep Yadav played, he had picked up five-wicket hauls. So I am completely baffled by his exclusion," he said.
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan also commented on Kuldeep’s non-selection. Vaughan on Friday said that not picking the left-arm spinner in the playing XI for the first Test was a "ridiculous decision" from India.
"Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18!!! If he isn't going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG," Vaughan tweeted.
