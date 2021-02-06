IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / 'He looks 20 year older that he really is': Mark Butcher comments on R Ashwin's fielding
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He looks 20 year older that he really is': Mark Butcher comments on R Ashwin's fielding

  • Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Former batsman Mark Butcher feels R Ashwin is not the 'best mover' in the team after the off-spinner dropped a tough return catch of Ben Stokes on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England in Chennai. Stokes was batting on 31 when he drilled a ball down the wicket, and Ashwin, who go his hand out to attempt the catch, barely had time to react as the chance went down.

Also Read | DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

The next over, Stokes had another reprieve when Cheteshwar Pujara spilled an even more difficult catch. Stokes swept hard against the spin off Nadeem and Pujara, stationed at midwicket, went with both hands, in the end getting just one hand to it. Even though Stokes was eventually out for 82 after lunch, Butcher felt such chances need to be taken by India.

“Catch those,” Butcher replied when asked what Ashwin needs to do against Stokes on the Star Sports Network during the lunch interval on Day 2. “That’s the issue. He managed to beat Stokes a couple of times off the flat part of the wicket. Didn’t need the rough for that but you’re going to need a little more assistance to put a batsman like Ben Stokes under pressure. When he does give you a chance, you’re going to have to take it.”

Also Read | 'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

Butcher then took a shot at Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'. “Ashwin’s not the best mover in the Indian side. He always looks to me like he’s 20 years older than he is really is sometimes out there on the field. And he’s bowled a lot of overs, he’s looking a little bit tired and that’s the chance you desperately want to hang on to,” Butcher mentioned.

“The thing that ended up being the case for India is that they were going to hope that Ben Stokes did something wrong and gave him a chance. Stokes was aiming it to the left of screen and it ended up going up right.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs england live cricket score of india vs england india vs england live streaming r ashwin ravichandran ashwin nutmeg pat cummins
app
Close
Live
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2 (Source: BCCI)(BCCI)
cricket

IND vs ENG Live 1st Test Day 2: Joe Root, Ollie Pope resume after Tea

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:31 PM IST
India vs England Live Score, 1st Test, Day 2: Joe Root went on to slam his 5th double hundred in Test cricket in Chennai, 3rd as captain. Root Ollie and Pope resume after Tea. Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG.
READ FULL STORY
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
R Ashwin looks on. (Getty Images)
cricket

'He looks 20 year older that he really is': Butcher takes a dig at Ashwin

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • Mark Butcher took a shot at R Ashwin's fielding, explaining how it makes him looks '20 years older than he really is'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England's Joe Root after scoring a century during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
England's Joe Root after scoring a century during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai,(PTI)
cricket

Root becomes first captain after Bradman in 84 years to achieve huge feat

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 01:21 PM IST
England captain Joe Root became only second skipper after legendary Don Bradman to achieve the feat. Root did it against India in the first Test in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
Who among Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ishant Sharma has Mills' confidence?(Getty Images)
cricket

'Didn't see a lot of it in Aus': Mills names India's 'wrecker-in-chief' vs Eng

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 11:22 AM IST
  • Mills feels the pacer will benefit a lot bowling on Indian pitches and has backed him to trouble England with his reverse swing, something he believes was pretty scarce during the Australia Tests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
India fielders during Day 2 of the India vs England first Test in Chennai(BCCI)
cricket

'Don't know how but they need to': Gavaskar fumes after India drop Stokes twice

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:25 PM IST
Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former England opener Mark Butcher were not pleased with India off-spinner R Ashwin for dropping the caught and bowled opportunity of Ben Stokes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
Indian players react after they lost their record review on Day 2. (BCCI/Twitter)
cricket

DRS woes return to haunt Virat Kohli as India lose two reviews in five balls

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:29 PM IST
  • India vs England: India headed into the lunch interval on Day 2 left with only one review, courtesy a couple of pretty average DRS calls.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
A generic image of cricket bat and ball.(Getty Images)
cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor passes away at 77

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at number eight, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5-86 with the ball.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ishant Sharma in his bowling stride. (Getty Images)
Ishant Sharma in his bowling stride. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Ishant has just returned from injury': Former all-rounder questions India's XI

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 10:26 AM IST
  • The former all-rounder reckons India should have played two spinners and included an extra fast bowler, believing it would have given their attack more 'balance'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Joe Root celebrates his century. (SLC)
Joe Root celebrates his century. (SLC)
cricket

'People were doubting if Root belongs to that group of Kohli, Williamson, Smith'

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 09:59 AM IST
  • Root had gone nine Tests without scoring a century, but with three tons in three Test matches, Hussain believes Root has re-entered world cricket's elite group of batsmen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
India's team selection pretty much came as surprise for all, especially Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images.)
India's team selection pretty much came as surprise for all, especially Harbhajan Singh. (Getty Images.)
cricket

'It was astonishing': Harbhajan 'completely baffled' at major omission

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:45 AM IST
  • "I am completely baffled by his exclusion," said the veteran off-spinner.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
File image of VVS Laxman. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Something you don't expect': Laxman 'surprised' at India's tactics after tea

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:07 AM IST
  • 'That is something which you don't expect when you know Joe Root is their main batsman," Laxman said after the tea interval.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
Arjun Tendulkar(Twitter)
ipl

Arjun Tendulkar registers for IPL 2021 auction

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:42 AM IST
Left-arm pacer Arjun Tendulkar, son of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, has enrolled in the auction with a base price of 20 lakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ravi Shastri did not hold back on his praise for the Indian team. (Getty Images)
Ravi Shastri did not hold back on his praise for the Indian team. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Last time people said 'Smith, Warner weren't there', who did we have?': Shastri

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Ind Vs Eng
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:55 AM IST
  • Head coach Ravi Shastri hailed India's series win in Australia and said that an achievement such as this was never seen before in the world of cricket.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah bowls during the first cricket test match between India and England, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, (PTI)
ipl

Jasprit Bumrah begins home run on India's tough bowling day

By Sanjjeev K Samyal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 10:57 PM IST
  • The bowling spearhead strikes twice by overcoming difficult conditions on Day 1 of the first Test against England in Chennai.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP