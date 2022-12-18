'It happened to Rahane once': Manjrekar's brutal verdict on Shubman Gill vs Rohit Sharma for India XI in 2nd BAN Test

If reports are true, India skipper Rohit Sharma might return for the second and final Test match of the series against Bangladesh next week in Mirpur after having missed the opener with a thumb injury. But this could leave the team management with a huge selection headache after Rohit's replacement, Shubman Gill scored his maiden ton in India's 188-run win in the first Test in Chattogram. Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had his say on the dilemma as he delivered a brutal verdict with reference to an Ajinkya Rahane episode.

Rohit missed out on the first Test as he had suffered a thumb injury during the ODI series that preceded the Test contest. He was sent back to NCA in Bengaluru for rehabilitation. In his stead, Gill made the most of the unlikely opportunity to score his maiden century as India set a colossal target of 513 runs against Bangladesh.

Reports claim that Rohit is all set to make a return to the Test team for the Mirpur tie which begins from December 22 onwards. This would lead to a huge selection debate especially after Gill's ton.

But Manjrekar, in conversation with Sony Sports, did not hesitate in saying that Gill would be the one to sit out and he rather referred a similar episode that had happened to Rahane, India's former vice-captain in Tests.

“This guy has got a hundred, he has looked good. Let’s imagine if Rohit Sharma is fit, KL Rahul and Rohit are your first-choice openers, you have to go back to Rohit Sharma. He is your captain. KL Rahul is not getting as many runs as he would like but they are not going to leave KL Rahul out," Manjrekar said.

“Shubman Gill may have to sit out. Ajinkya Rahane, it happened with him once, I think. It has happened before Indian cricket," he added.

Manjrekar however denied that India would make any other bowling changes for the final game of the series.

“I think overseas, they may have played an extra batter. But here, they will play 5 bowlers. There is enough batting with Axar and Ashwin. If Rohit Sharma is fit, start getting prepared to see a centurion getting dropped." he added.

