'It happened too quickly': Aussie star burns India in '36 all out' reminder; gives verdict on 2nd Test favourites

Australia wicketkeeper-batter Alex Carey, on Tuesday, took a cheeky dig in reminding India of the infamous '36 all out' in the pink ball Test in Adelaide during their previous Border-Gavaskar Trophy tour Down Under in the 2020/21 series. However, he ruled out that Australia will head into the second Test as favourites.

December 19, 2020, will remain one of India's darkest days in cricket history, as the Virat Kohli-led line-up was folded for just 36 runs on the third day of the second innings of the series opener at the Adelaide Oval as Australia won by eight wickets. It was India's lowest-ever score in a Test innings.

Despite India having their ‘baptism by fire’ moment on the tour as they went on to win the series 2-1, following a historic victory at the Gabba, world cricket never shied away from the occasional reminder to that unfortunate evening in Adelaide.

On Tuesday, three days before the start of the pink ball Test in Adelaide, where India will play their first match since that tour, Carey took a cheeky dig when asked about where Ausralia would hold an advantage in the match.

“There have been amazing days in cricketing history, but we won't go out there expecting to do it again. We have a process and plan, and we try to execute it regardless of what happens. I wasn't here for the Test match, but I missed that, it happened too quickly,” he said as the reporters gathered at the Adelaide Oval burst into laughter.

“We are excited, and we take a lot of confidence out of our record in the pink ball Test,” he added.

Australia the favourites in Adelaide?

The Aussies have a phenomenal record in pink ball Tests, having won 11 of their 12 such matches. They won 11 straight Tests before West Indies ended their streak earlier this year at the Gabba. However, of those 12 Tests, seven were staged in Adelaide, where Australia never lost.

Does those numbers make Australia the favourites in the second Test? Carey, offering a rather balanced answer, that while Australia will draw confidence from their remarkable record in the Test variety, India too will be favourites for the match after their impressive 295-run win in Perth.

“I'm not sure. We are confident enough, and I'm sure India are confident from their win in Perth. It will be a great contest,” he said.

India have played just four pink ball matches, winning three of them, all at home.