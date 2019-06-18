It is a 6! Mali out for lowest total in women’s T20 Internationals

Rwanda bowled out Mali for mere six runs, the lowest total in a women’s T20 International, in the Kwibuka Women’s tournament in Kigali City on Tuesday.

Rwanda took just four balls to knock off the target.

Mali’s innings lasted nine overs with opener Marima Samake scoring one, while the rest five were extras.

The previous lowest total was 14, posted by China against UAE during the Women’s T20 smash in Bangkok earlier this year.

First Published: Jun 18, 2019 21:56 IST