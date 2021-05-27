'It is just my style': Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed explains his emotional outbursts on the field

Sarfaraz Ahmed’s stint as Pakistan captain was an eventful one. The 34-year-old experienced highs and lows in equal measure during his run as a Pakistan skipper. Pakistan cricket team won the Champions Trophy in 2017 by beating India in the final but his run ended on a whimper as Pakistan exited the 2019 World Cup after failing to qualify for the semi-finals.

Sarfaraz was dropped from the side after the tournament but made a comeback during Pakistan’s tour to England as the team’s second-choice wicketkeeper behind Mohammed Rizwan.

Sarfaraz has always been an animated character on the field and had some emotional outbursts during the Pakistan Super League 2021. He talked about his reactions on the field while maintaining that it is his style to be expressive.

“It is just my style (to be expressive). During crunch time, and when you are not doing well, it is important to avail all the opportunities that come your way. But all these things (getting angry) happen on the ground, nothing is taken off the field. Everything is normal once we come out of the ground,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.





Sarfaraz said that playing second fiddle to Rizwan is not disheartening and his aim now is to improve skills and fitness.

“There is nothing to be disheartened about. My aim when I am with the Pakistan team is to improve my skills and fitness as much as possible. Irrespective of whether you are playing or not, when you are part of the team, you get a chance to interact and learn from top coaches. We have Misbah-Ul-Haq, Younis Khan and we also get a chance to work with Mohammad Yousuf sometimes. So we get a lot to learn from these great players. I always try to keep on learning and, even when I play PSL games, I try to implement what I have learnt and do my best on the field."