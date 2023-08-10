'It is time you start performing like Hardik Pandya': Akmal's hard-hitting rant for Asia Cup-bound Pakistan all-rounder

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced squads for the Asia Cup 2023 as well as the Afghanistan ODI series preceding the continental tournament on Wednesday. Newly-appointed chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq, who returned to the position for a second term after previously presiding between 2016-19, announced the squads in a press conference in Karachi; while Babar Azam will lead the Pakistan sides in both tournaments, Shadab Khan is named his deputy. While Shan Masood and Ihsanullah were dropped from the side, the team management showed its faith on Faheem Ashraf, who made a return to the side for both series.

Pakistan players during their T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year (L); Hardik Pandya in action against West Indies(File/AP)

Ashraf has had a poor outing of late; he last played an ODI for Pakistan in 2021 and even his recent T20I outings left much to be desired. He picked only one wicket in five-match T20I series against New Zealand -- playing in all games -- and registered scores of 22, 27, and 1* in three batting innings. In the Global T20 league in Canada, Ashraf played in five games and while he remained among the wickets -- 7 in total -- the 29-year-old scored only 21 runs from three innings.

And so, Ashraf's inclusion did come as a surprise as Pakistan prepare for the all-important ODI World Cup in India. But while the all-rounder's form remains a concern, former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Akmal believes that this is time for Ashraf to establish himself as a first-choice pick in the side's playing XI. Akmal also urged the all-rounder to take notes from Indian counterpart Hardik Pandya, who is also the current vice-captain in ODIs.

“The Indian white-ball team is never complete without Hardik Pandya. He is there every time an Indian team is announced in white-ball cricket. You look at his record, he has won matches for his team with both, bat and ball. It is time Faheem Ashraf also starts to perform like him,” said Akmal on his official YouTube channel.

“It has been so long now, he has to show some maturity. I want Faheem Ashraf to be a surety in Pakistan's white-ball team whenever it's announced yet. He has to develop himself as all-rounder. He has to show that responsibility.”

Akmal further stated that the backing Ashraf received with his inclusion in the squads shouldn't go waste, and insisted that the all-rounder has to do justice to the faith shown on him.

“It's a big thing for him that the team management, the coach, Babar, and even Inzamam bhai, who has just arrived, have all shown faith in him. He doesn't have noteworthy performances of late, in domestic cricket as well as in PSL. Despite that, they're showing confidence on him and it's time he does justice to it,” said the former wicketkeeper.

