‘It looks like Kohli needs break’: England great backs Virat, says ‘you got to look after your best players’

Virat Kohli had a disappointing outing in England as the star batter failed to notch a single half-century in the entire tour. In the ODIs, the former India captain hit a new low, which saw him reach the 20-run mark for the first time in the last five innings he played in the format. In the series against England, Kohli was rested for the first match and he managed paltry scored 16 and 17 in the following two encounters.

And now Kohli will not be seen in action for another series as the out-of-form batter won't be taking part in the upcoming series against West Indies, which starts later this week. Several experts have been highly critical of Kohli opting to skip the Windies tour, with many experts voicing it was a good opportunity for him to find his lost mojo.

While Kohli and his form has been the topic of discussion, former England spinner Ashley Giles believes this to be the right thing. The ex-cricketer noted the same during an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, where he also explained how it will help India.

“Firstly, there's so much noise when Kohli fails because the player he is and the record he has. Everyone knows what he is capable of. He's clearly struggling right now and taking a break from that West Indies series is the right thing,” said Giles.

“Schedules currently are pretty crazy for most teams in the world, particularly for India, England. I think it's good management. Dravid has always been a very bright individual and you got to look after your best players. I know it'll ultimately come about the IPL, etc, etc but you need to accept because IPL is part of the calendar. And you're not sure when some of these big players will need a break and it looks like Kohli needs break,” he added.

Giles further mentioned the break will help Kohli start afresh for the T20 World Cup, which is scheduled to be held in October.

"You want him firing fresh, ready to go when that World Cup comes around. You don't forget to bat but sometimes it's not about being around there, this circus of cricket. Pressure is always on someone like Kohli. We have it lucky as England. The pressure Indian cricketers feel all the time, I think it's the right move,” he said.

