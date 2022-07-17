Virat Kohli hits new low after 22-ball 17 against England in Manchester ODI

Virat Kohli's trouble with the bat continued to haunt him in the third and final ODI against England at Edgbaston. Kohli, who started off on a cautious note, took nine deliveries to get off the mark. However, by the time he had played 15 balls, it felt like Kohli will rescue India in a stiff 260-run chase, which saw both openers - Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma - get dismissed cheaply. (Follow | IND vs ENG 3rd ODI LIVE score updates)

However, Kohli's stay in the middle didn't last long and India's premier batter was done in just 22 balls, which saw him accumulate 17 runs. His 17-run knock featured three fours, before he was caught behind while trying to nudge a ball by Reece Topley moving away from him.

With this knock, Kohli, who has 70 international hundreds under his name, scripted a new low. This is the first instance when the premier batter has failed to edge past the 20-run mark in the last five ODI innings. His last five ODI scores read: 8, 18, 0, 16, 17.

Meanwhile, this was Kohli's fourth-lowest score in an ODI series. He accumulated just 33 in the series against England, which saw him play two matches. Here is the list of low scores by Kohli in an ODI series:

13 runs vs PAK (2012)

26 runs vs WI (2022)

31 runs vs SA (2013)

33 runs vs ENG (2022)*

Earlier in the match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field first. Hardik Pandya produced his best bowling performance as England were all-out for 259 in 45.5 overs.

