‘It made me even more stubborn’: Balwinder Sandhu recalls blow to helmet by Malcolm Marshall in ‘83 World Cup final

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:06 IST

India won the 1983 World Cup final beating the two-time champions West Indies by 43 runs. India captain Kapil Dev lifted the trophy at the Lord’s balcony, an image which is still etched in the minds of every India cricket fan. But while one may talk about Kris Srikanth’s fighting 38-run innings against West Indies’ lethal pace bowling attack, or Madan Lal dismissing Desmond Haynes and Sir Vivian Richards in quick succession, the role of Balwinder Sandhu in the match was vital to the Indian team’s win as well.

Not only did Sandhu test Gordon Greenidge with his pace, and eventually knocked off his stumps, he also frustrated the Windies bowling attack with the bat. Sandhu played 30 balls and remained unbeaten on 11 in the match, as India posted 183 on the board.

During his innings, Sandhu was struck on his helmet by a vicious delivery from Malcolm Marshall. But even though the blow seemed Nasty, Sandhu got back up and batted on. “It was like somebody had given me a hard slap. All I could feel was that my ears had become hot and that there was this whistling sound in my left ear. But I also knew one more thing – I had to show them I was feeling no pain,” Sandhu was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

“The moral victory had to be mine. I did not even rub the area that was hurting, I turned and faced Marshall as if nothing had happened,” he added.

The tailender further said: “West Indies knew I could be a stubborn No. 11. I was holding one end up and frustrating them. They wanted to get rid of me. Not only Marshall, all of them were digging it in at me. But that blow to the helmet made me even more stubborn. ‘Now I’ll show you!’ I thought.”

Sandhu, along with Syed Kirmani on the other end, added 22 runs for India for the final wicket. West Indies, in response, were bundled out for 140, as India became the World Champions.

“It was the turning point for Indian cricket and for Indians. At a time when cricket was dominated by West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and others, a total underdog Indians became the world champions,” Kris Srikkanth, who was a part of the World Cup-winning team in 1983, said on Star Sports 1 Tamil show ‘Winning the Cup - 1983’.

28 years later in 2011, MS Dhoni’s India would go on to lift the ODI World Cup for the second time beating Sri Lanka in the final in Mumbai.