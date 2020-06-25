e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / If Rashid Khan comes on I’m going to finish him: KL Rahul reveals how Chris Gayle demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad

If Rashid Khan comes on I’m going to finish him: KL Rahul reveals how Chris Gayle demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad

KL Rahul was talking about the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2018 in which Chris Gayle slammed his sixth IPL ton to single-handedly take KXIP to victory.

cricket Updated: Jun 25, 2020 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kings XI Punjab cricketers Chris Gayle (L) and Lokesh Rahul run between the wickets
Kings XI Punjab cricketers Chris Gayle (L) and Lokesh Rahul run between the wickets (AFP)
         

On his day, which comes more often than not, Chris Gayle can be a nightmare for bowlers in T20 cricket. Most sixes, most centuries, highest score – you name a T20 batting record and the West Indies opener has it all. And he does this all mostly with a stoic expression and sometimes with a big smile but rarely in anger. India batsman and Gayle’s Kings Punjab teammate KL Rahul was, therefore, taken aback when he saw an ‘angry and hungry’ Gayle talking about ‘finishing’ Rashid Khan during an IPL match.

Rahul was talking about the Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in IPL 2018 in which Gayle slammed his sixth IPL ton to single-handedly take KXIP to victory.

Rahul, who had opened with Gayle in that match, said the West Indian had vouched to attack Rashid Khan as he did not like the leg-spinner staring at him.

Also Read | China footprint large on Indian sport

“I remember one instance in 2018, he (Chris Gayle) was hungry, he was angry, and he wanted to win. We had a match against the Sunrisers, and he told me, ‘If Rashid Khan comes on, I am gonna finish him because I don’t like a spinner coming and staring me down. If he stares at me, I am going to finish him’,” KL Rahul said in a conversation with Mayank Agarwal and Gayle on Open Nets with ‘Mayank’ chat show posted by IPL on their website.

 

Rahul further added that Gayle urged him to give the strike as he wanted to take on Rashid Khan, who was SRH’s main strike bowler along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

“He (Gayle) said, ‘Give me the single, I want to play six balls against Rashid Khan’. And I think that’s the first time I saw Chris’ give-me-this attitude. He had a clear plan and I think he got a hundred that game,” said Rahul. “You can just tell when he is in the zone.”

Gayle had batted through scoring 102 off 63 balls leading KXIP to 193/3 batting first. Like promised the West Indian had taken apart Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan, smashing him for 42 off 16 balls at a strike rate of 262.50.

Rashid Khan, whose economy rate is around 6 runs per over in IPL, had figures of 1 for 55 in that match.

Kings XI won that match by 15 runs as SRH managed 178 for 4 in their 20 overs.

Both Rahul and Gayle would have returned to play for Kings XI this year in IPL had the Covid-19 pandemic did not force BCCI to postpone the 13th edition of the tournament indefinitely.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
‘Govt nod to private players will transcend India into new space era’: ISRO chief
Extraordinary demand!: Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
Extraordinary demand!: Chidambaram’s jibe at Centre over India-China row
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
LIVE: Germany’s Covid-19 infection rate drops to lowest in almost 3 weeks
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
US probes Kia headlight failures, General Motors steering issues
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
Oxford vaccine in final stage of clinical trials, academic calendar set to be reworked
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In