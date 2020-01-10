‘It should be easy sell or we shouldn’t do it’: Former England captain on four-day Tests

cricket

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 16:16 IST

The recent proposition by International Cricket Council (ICC) to reduce Test match into a four-day affairs from 2023 cycle has met with lukewarm response from former and current cricketers. The cricketing board is set to meet at the end of March to discuss the proposition, in which Anil Kumble-led panel will give its recommendation to ICC’s executive committee. Former England captain Andrew Strauss, who is a member of ICC’s committee, spoke to The Guardian, and revealed that there is not too much support, at the moment, to the idea.

“If you asked how many people want to reduce Test matches down from five days to four, the answer is probably not that many,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian. “My gut feeling is that we should be looking at the whole picture, how Test cricket can be looking as healthy as possible in future, then work back from that.”

Strauss further went on to say that the board will also look at the financial aspects of Test cricket, and will suggest methods to improve Test cricket’s popularity across the world. “We shouldn’t assume Test cricket is healthy just because it is popular in England. In lots of parts of the world boards are struggling financially and Test cricket is not paying the bills. So we have to look at ways to improve the product for all. That’s the spectacle, the cricket itself, the costs, the schedules, the pitches, the balls, the experience. We need a World Test Championship that is meaningful and compelling. The length of the game is only one part of that bigger discussion,” he said.

Strauss further added that the change will not be made just for the sake of it. “This isn’t something that is being proposed with an agenda behind it. No one wants to change for the sake of it. It should be an easy sell or we shouldn’t be doing it,” he said.

Strauss’ remarks came just a few days after England’s second Test against South Africa in Cape Town went right down to the wire. Chasing 438, the Proteas defended well on the fifth and final day, and took the match to final 50 balls. But in the end, it was not enough from South Africa to save the match, and England picked up their first Test win in Cape Town in 63 years.