‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’ - Gautam Gambhir mocks video of security arrangement for Pakistan vs Sri Lanka ODI

Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST

Cricket returned to Pakistan as Sri Lanka took on the hosts in the second ODI at Karachi. There were elaborate security arrangements put in place by PCB as has been the case in all the recent series held in the country. PCB has arranged stringent security measures for the Sri Lankan team, with 2,000 security personnel in and around teams’ hotels and stadium. A crowd of 12,000 came to watch the return of ODI cricket to their city, weathering heat and various security check-posts, using special shuttles to reach the National stadium.

Such were the arrangements that there was an apparent ‘curfew-like’ situation in Karachi where all the ODIs have been scheduled to take place. Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir shared a video of the same on his Twitter account which seems to have been recorded by a Pakistan citizen.

“Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye,” tweeted Gambhir as he shared the video where two people are taking a jibe at the level of security that has been deployed for the Sri Lanka series. Over 20 vehicles accompanied the Sri Lankan team as they were heading to the National Stadium in Karachi for the second ODI on Monday.

Pakistan rode on a brilliant century from Babar Azam and fast bowler Usman Shinwari’s five wickets to beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the second day-night international on Monday as Karachi staged its first ODI in a decade. Azam, currently one of the best batsmen in limited overs cricket, smashed a solid 105-ball 115 to lift Pakistan to 305-7 after the home team won the toss and batted.

Shinwari then knocked off the top-order in figures of 5-51 as the visitors -- depleted by the withdrawal of 10 top players who refused to tour over security fears -- were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs.

(With agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 11:46 IST