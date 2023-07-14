'It's a very tricky wicket. Virat was trying...': Ex-India spinner delivers verdict on Kohli's potential century vs WI

Team India portrayed an exemplary performance in the first Test against the West Indies over the first two days, bowling the hosts out on 150 in Dominica before taking a 162-run lead by the end of Day 2. Yashasvi Jaiswal, the 21-year-old opener making his Test debut in the game, smashed a brilliant century and remained unbeaten on 143 at Stumps on Thursday, as India eye a mammoth lead over the Windies.

India's Virat Kohli plays a shot on Day 2 of the first Test vs West Indies (AP)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alongside Yashasvi, India captain Rohit Sharma also brought his 10th Test century, scoring 103 as the duo forged a 229-run partnership for the first wicket. Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, though, insisted that the day purely belonged to the youngster from Mumbai and further urged Yashasvi to adopt a more aggressive approach as the Test moves to Day 3.

“Day 2 was out and out Yashasvi’s day, the way he batted and got his maiden Test 100. On Day 3, it’ll be very crucial how he starts because it is not easy for a batter on this kind of a tricky track to come on and take on the bowlers. So, as he gets his eyes in, I am pretty sure that he will look to dominate a few bowlers and raise the scoring rate,” Ojha told JioCinema.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

At Stumps, Yashasvi returned unbeaten alongside Virat Kohli, who looked solid in his 36 not out off 96 deliveries, but Ojha stated the star India batter needs to stay long at the crease and play carefully on the “tricky” surface if Kohli is to get his century.

“When we talk about the wicket it’s very tricky and not that easy for a batter to come and get those runs. We saw initially, Virat was trying to settle down. So, I think the longer time he spends in the middle the better the chances of him scoring the runs. The best thing is India has all the time in the world for them to give that little bit of a cushion where Virat can go out and look for that three-figure mark,” said the former spinner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ojha also said India should factor in the weather conditions when they decide about the timing of the declaration. “Because they are playing in a coastal area, they have to remember it may rain. And when it rains they must be prepared for it. If overs are lost due to rain, then I think India needs to plan accordingly. I feel somewhere around 300-320 will be a good score where they can put pressure back on West Indies."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON