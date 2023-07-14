Yashasvi Jaiswal's desperate call to Kohli caught on stump-mic, sums up 1st Test conditions: 'Zor se maar raha hu...'

India's batting effort in the first Test against West Indies notwithstanding, the pitch condition in Dominica came under significant scanner across the two days so far. The slowness of the surface has been criticised heavily on social media platforms, and even the players voiced their irritation at not being able to clear the fielders, or the boundaries. During Day 2 of the Test, Yashasvi Jaiswal was heard complaining to Virat Kohli about how even his best attempts at hitting a shot aren't travelling to the boundary. Yashasvi Jaiswal (L) talks to Virat Kohli during Day 2 of the 1st Test(Twitter)

“Zorse maar raha hoon, jaa hi nahi raha! (I am hitting powerfully but the ball isn't travelling),” Yashasvi was heard telling Kohli on the stump-mic, as quoted by PTI.

Despite both batters being well set at the crease, India had a sedate first session that yielded 66 runs. The second session was most productive with 99 runs while it again tapered off in the third session that produced 67 runs. The poor surface conditions didn't deter Yashasvi Jaiswal's confidence, however, who appeared in his maiden Test innings on Wednesday. Opening the innings alongside Rohit Sharma, Jasiwal has played across both days so far, and still remains unbeaten.

The 21-year-old opener smashed his maiden Test ton, and currently plays on 143 off 350 deliveries. Notably, Jaiswal had succeeded Shubman Gill in the opening role, with the latter being shifted to no.3.

The West Indies batters failed to apply themselves on the pitch with only Alick Athaneze (47) providing some resistance against the India bowlers, as the hosts were bowled out for merely 150. Ravichandran Ashwin made good use of the conditions on offer, as he picked his 33rd five-wicket haul – registering figures of 5/60. Fellow spinner Ravindra Jadeja also picked three wickets in the first innngs.

India have been in command ever since; in addition to Jaiswal, captain Rohit (103) also scored a brilliant century as the duo forged a 229-run stand for the first wicket. Shubman, however, endured a failure in the first innings as he was dismissed on 6. By the end of the day, Yashasvi (143*) was unbeaten alongside Virat Kohli (36*) as India put 312/2 on the board.

