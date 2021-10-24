'It's a World Cup for India to lose': Brian Lara 'certain' about Virat Kohli and Co. reaching semi-finals

Terming India as an out and out favourite, Legendary West Indies cricketer Brian Lara said the T20 World Cup 2021 is there for India to lose. India start off their campaign against neighbours Pakistan in what promises to be a high-octane clash in Dubai on Sunday. Many believe the India-Pakistan match could very well decide the outcome of Group 2 which also has New Zealand and Afghanistan along with qualifiers Namibia and Scotland.

Lara was confident that the Virat Kohli-led side would reach the knockout stages of the tournament.

"It's a World Cup for India to lose. I can see them in the knockout stages. It's certainly up to them how they take it from there," Lara said on Star Sports.

The former West Indies skipper, however, said it won't be easy against the likes of New Zealand and Australia but India have it in them to go all the way and end their drought of an ICC title by lifting their second T20 World Cup.

"Of course, other teams, Australia, New Zealand, when they get there at the business end of the tournament, they are not gonna just give it away. It's gonna be hard work. I'm really really looking forward to it," Lara added.

Lara also said the addition of KL Rahul, Surykumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan gave an x-factor to the Indian batting line-up which already has seasoned players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, who will relinquish Twenty20 captaincy after the showpiece event, knows the importance of beginning well and said he is not thinking about his side's record against Pakistan which brings its own pressure.

"We never discussed it within the team -- what our record is, or what we achieved in the past," the 32-year-old told a news conference on Saturday.

"They distract you. What matters is how you prepare and how you perform on that given day regardless of opposition. These things are added pressure."

The match is a repeat of the 2007 final when India pipped Pakistan to the inaugural title after a heart-stopping match.

Kohli said teams would underestimate the 2009 champions at their own peril.

"The current Pakistan team is very strong, they always have been so. They are very talented, with several players who can change the game anytime," Kohli said.

