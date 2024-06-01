Chennai, The recently concluded IPL has been big learning curve for young Sai Sudharsan, who has learnt that in white ball cricket, match situation is paramount as to how one can mould his innings. In IPL 2024, he came up with his best performance by being Gujarat Titans' highest run-scorer of the season, amassing 527 runs in 12 ties at a strike rate of 141.28, including a ton and two half-centuries. It's all about managing the pressure: Sai Sudharsan on transition from IPL to T20 World Cup

Speaking on his season, he credited IPL for helping him manage every innings, besides affirming that adapting to the conditions remains his prime focus. "There have been many learnings from this year's IPL. This was my first season where I played all the games . We have to learn how to manage a good and a bad innings. This year's IPL has taught me that," Sudharsan told PTI in an interaction on the sidelines of the TNCA Annual Day celebrations. The young southpaw won the Bishnuram Medhi Trophy for being adjudged the 'TNCA Cricketer of the Year'. Sudharsan, who has represented the Men in Blue in three One-Day Internationals, has been in commendable form since last season. "We have been playing on and off. I also played for India A, and I feel adapting to the conditions and situation is more important, and that has always been my main focus," the youngster said.

Having scored 1,034 runs in 25 clashes at a strike rate of 139.17, GT will be desperate to keep him.

However, with the mega auction ahead of IPL 2025, it remains to be seen how the retention policies are laid out.

"We have a lot of time left for that , so the thought about that can be given at the right time. Right now, I'm thinking more about my batting and more to work on the areas where I can get better, and the rest will take care of itself," he said.

