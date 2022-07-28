'It's clear that Rohit Sharma wants him. He can't be discarded': Ojha rates senior India cricketer's World Cup chances

With the T20 World Cup just three months away, the biggest suspense surrounding the Indian cricket team will be its squad composition. With as many as 40 players up for grabs, it will be interesting to see the final 20 that make the World Cup squad. But while for most of the players, it's the T20 World Cup that is their prime focus, there are those who are already setting their eyes on the 50-over World Cup next year in India.

Now the ODI World Cup may be more than a year away, one of the key players who will be targeting the ICC event is Shikhar Dhawan. One of the greatest openers for Team India, Dhawan is out of reckoning for a place in India's T20I side – he has long vanished from the Test set-up – but even at 36, appears a formidable force in ODIs. He and captain Rohit Sharma have formed a formidable opening pair for India in ODIs for the last nine years, and the left-handed batter would be eager to go out swinging.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha, who is a member of the IPL governing council, believes that despite stiff competition from KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan, it will be the Rohit-Dhawan combination opening the innings for India at next year's World Cup.

"I am seeing the right signs. When you look at a senior player, you have to see what is happening to them. He's in the mix [for the 2023 ODI World Cup] and now, when the seniors are not there and he is just playing one format. He's the captain, the leader of the pack, and the batting which looked rusty in England is now looking better… he is trying to get into that space. It is clear that Rohit Sharma wants Shikhar because they both have very good partnerships," Ojha told Jamie Alter on his Glance chat show, The Alternate View.

"They have both done a brilliant job together. I think in world cricket they are third or fourth [sic: fourth highest in ODIs as an opening pair] and Rohit believes that if someone is consistently performing or has done really well over the years, he can't be discarded. Rohit definitely gives you that cushion and it's a good thing, because in ICC events, you need that little bit of experience."

Another reason why Ojha reckons Dhawan will be in fray is because of his fitness. Currently captaining the Indian team in West Indies, Dhawan looks extremely good for a 36-year-old, with Ojha explaining that if a 40-year-old MS Dhoni can be good enough to be part of a team, why not Shikhar?

"Rohit has said this and he is sticking to it. I am confident that Shikhar will be in the mix unless there is some forced change. I think he's in a pretty good space and he is fit and that is the benchmark. You can't just fool around with not being fit. If you see MS Dhoni at 40 or 41, he made a statement where he said that if I am part of a team, I may or may not perform but nobody should be able to tell that MS Dhoni is not fit. If I am fit, if I am running around and doing everything that a young guy can do then I am happy that I am giving my best," Ojha pointed out.

