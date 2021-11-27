'It's doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again': Gayle makes bombshell announcement regarding his future

Chris Gayle on Saturday made a big announcement regarding his future with West Indies, with the big-hitting batter saying that he may not have too many games left for the country. Gayle, who last played against Australia at the T20 World Cup, walked off to a special applause and hugs after scoring 9 off 15 balls, and although the Universe Boss revealed that he has not retired yet, he surely doesn’t have many games left.

During an interview, Gayle was asked if he sees himself turning up for West Indies in next year’s T20 World Cup in Australia, the 42-year-old veteran batter produced a mysterious answer, but one which indicated that he may not participate in the global event after all.

"I will be in Australia one way or the other next year (during the T20 World Cup). I will be there because I haven’t been there in sometime. The World Cup will be in Australia so I would be there. You know, it might take some extra effort. Sit in the stands, have a cold one and says ‘Hi guys, I’m here. I ain’t leaving. So yeah, I am looking forward to it," Gayle told ESPNCricinfo.

Gayle then proceeded to make the big announcement, while adding that he does plan of receiving a farewell match in front of his home ground next year. But as far as his future with West Indies is concerned, he is more or less done. While he has at it, Gayle, in his flamboyant matter, pointed out that he will take a lot of credit for changing the landscape of cricket during his career.

"It's doubtful you will see me playing for West Indies again in international cricket. We have something planned against Ireland. I am just waiting for the board to finalise things. And once we get a date, we would find out what it is. It should be back home in Jamaica, Sabina Park. Final international run so I’m looking forward to it," added Gayle.

"I really and truly haven’t sat back and looked at what I have achieved, what I have done within the sport. But I am definitely a game changer. I have changed the game of cricket, changed the way of how cricket is about having fun. I have changed so many things within the sport. Most of them wouldn’t come and say that ‘because of Gayle, we do this and that'. But yeah, I will leave myself with the credit, which I deserve. I am the game-changer. The Universe Boss."

