"It's going to be a competitive series": Ricky Ponting on upcoming Border-Gavaskar trophy

Former Australian skipper and batter Ricky Ponting on Tuesday opened up on the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy between India and Australia and said that it would be a "competitive series".

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will begin with the First Test, a day match that sets the tone for the series, at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21.

Speaking on the latest episode of The ICC Review, Ponting said that the Aussies have a lot to prove against India since it will be their home series.

"It's going to be a competitive series and as I said I think Australia's got a bit of a point to prove against India in Australia on the back of what's happened the last the last two series here," Ponting was quoted by ICC as saying.

He added that the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a five-match series for which it will be important.

"We are back to five Tests as well, which is the other really important thing about this series. It's only been four Tests the last couple of times. Five tests, I think everyone's really excited by that and I don't know if there'd be too many drawn games," he added.

"I'm obviously going to tip Australia to win and I'm never going to tip against Australia. There will be a draw somewhere and there will be some bad weather somewhere, so I'm going to say 3-1 to Australia," the former Aussie skipper further added.

The First test is scheduled for November 22 in Perth. The Second Test, which will take place at Adelaide Oval from December 6 to 10, will have an exciting day-night format under the lights. After that, fans will focus on The Gabba in Brisbane, where the third Test will be held during the day on December 14-18.

The customary Boxing Day Test is set for December 26-30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground. The Fifth Test, which will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series' climax and promises to be a dramatic conclusion to an exciting series.

