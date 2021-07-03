'It's nice to get that confidence': Moeen Ali explains how MS Dhoni 'backed' him during IPL 2021

After a disappointing Indian Premier League 2020, Chennai Super Kings roared back to form in the 14th season as they made some changes to their playing XI. Moeen Ali came into the team for CSK and played at the crucial number three position in IPL 2021. Moeen was a big success for CSK as he scored 206 runs in 6 matches at an average of 34.33.

Moeen’s strike rate of more than 157 was also impressive. His ability to counter-attack the opposition was something that put CSK in the dominant position. Moeen talked about how CSK captain MS Dhoni back him to play up the order and it gave him the confidence to perform.

READ | 'Test cricket, my main goal': Smith ready to skip T20 World Cup for Ashes

"MS (Dhoni) backed me to bat up the order (for CSK) and play like I play for Worcester. It's nice to get that confidence from the captain. I get it here (England) as well. But we (England) have got so many world-class players it's difficult to get up the order. I'm just trying to enjoy my cricket. In the past, I would let that affect me. But I have come to realise that sometimes it is just the way it is," Moeen said at a press conference ahead of the third ODI against Sri Lanka.

Moeen also talked about his role in the England team and said that he is a little disappointed to not get a chance to play. He, however, maintained that the team is winning so he doesn’t have much to say.

“My role in the team when needed is to try to perform, but at the moment obviously, I'm not being used, not bowling much, not batting much, I have not even played in the T20 and stuff," said Ali.

"Obviously, I'm disappointed you want to play, but we are winning, and there's not much that I can say. Not that I would. There is no argument for me to go and say I need to bat up the order or need to do this and that. When they call upon, I'm ready."