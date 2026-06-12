It's ok, not the end of the world: India A defeat by Afghanistan A doesn’t warrant criticism of any kind

If, as an Indian fan, you are offended and hurt after India A's defeat by Afghanistan A in the 50-overs tri-series in Sri Lanka, it's understandable. But there is no reason to read too much into Tilak Varma's men's loss by four runs via the DLS.

Learning is more important!(BCCI)

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It's normal to lose matches at this level. These matches are played to learn, not necessarily to win. And then on Thursday at Dambulla, it was the rain that did it for Varma and company. While anything can happen in cricket, if the match had gone the full distance, India A would have fancied themselves to win. Of course, the Afghan team deserves the credit for not losing their shape in the chase, but still, it was the rain that ruined the day for the Indian team.

Also Read: ‘Vaibhav, if you’re listening…’: Sooryavanshi made aware of distractions, father Sanjeev given a task

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{{^usCountry}} Anyway, the point is it's not a big deal to lose these matches. There is no cause for hue and cry. India A teams have lost before to weaker oppositions. They lost to Pakistan A twice in the last three years. At junior levels, there is no overwhelming difference between teams, particularly among Test nations. It's the senior level where often there is a big chasm between the quality of teams. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Anyway, the point is it's not a big deal to lose these matches. There is no cause for hue and cry. India A teams have lost before to weaker oppositions. They lost to Pakistan A twice in the last three years. At junior levels, there is no overwhelming difference between teams, particularly among Test nations. It's the senior level where often there is a big chasm between the quality of teams. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Pakistan A beat India A in the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final by 128 runs, thanks to a century from Tayyab Tahir. Then, last year again, Pakistan A (Shaheens) beat India A in a group stage match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Maaz Sadaqat's all-around performance was instrumental to the win. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya were part of the second defeat too. Key learning from the loss! {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pakistan A beat India A in the 2023 ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup final by 128 runs, thanks to a century from Tayyab Tahir. Then, last year again, Pakistan A (Shaheens) beat India A in a group stage match of the Asia Cup Rising Stars tournament. Maaz Sadaqat's all-around performance was instrumental to the win. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Priyansh Arya were part of the second defeat too. Key learning from the loss! {{/usCountry}}

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So, what India A would have learnt from yesterday's game. To begin with, when rain is around, there is a pressing need to bowl well. There is a pressing need to take wickets, which the team didn't and as a result lost a game that they should have won.

Despite the defeat, there were plenty of positives for India A. They batted really well. There were a couple of occasions when quick wickets appeared to threaten the innings' momentum. First, Sooryavanshi and Arya departed in quick succession but thereafter Prabhsimran Singh and Ruturaj Gaikwad batted sensibly to build a nice partnership. Then later Gaikwad and Ayush Badoni fell off successive balls, but India A again recovered nicely thanks to Varma and Suryansh Shedge. They absolutely batted like a champion team.

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Unfortunately for them, rain stood in the way between them and the win. A lesson in itself that sometimes the elements conspire against you and all your efforts go to pot. Then all the Indian bowlers who bowled at Dambulla were, until a few weeks back, playing in the Indian Premier League, a totally different format. It ain’t easy to switch formats just in a matter of days. Compared to batsmen, bowlers tend to take longer to adapt, take longer to hit the right lines and lengths.

The same bowlers will improve as the tournament progresses, you will see. Who knows, they might even provide the star turn towards the latter stages, including the final? So, the defeat by Afghanistan A, first for the Central Asian team against the Indians at this level, should be forgotten like a bad dream.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Prateek Srivastava ...Read More Prateek Srivastava is a senior sports journalist having been in the profession for two decades now. He started his print career with the India Today Group and later also worked for the Asian Age. In 2009, sensing the wind of change, he switched to the digital media and joined Mobile ESPN. There, he covered the 2011 Cricket World Cup and 2010 Hockey World Cup as a venue reporter. He did plenty of voice-over work too, over there. After leaving Mobile ESPN, Prateek went on to work for Cricketnext, Gocricket and Cricbuzz. At Gocricket (Times Internet Limited), he covered the 2014 T20 World from Bangladesh. There he also received a team leadership award, given at the end of the month. Prateek has also covered the 2016 T20 World Cup in India, this time working for Sportz Interactive. He also worked for Chinese giants Alibaba over two years and led their ""Short News"" content team at UC Browser. While cricket is Prateek’s expertise, he has also done a lot of golf. In fact, he has covered India’s first two European Tour events back in the late noughties. He has also done extensive writing on football having been associated with the Indian Super League for three seasons. Finally, Prateek is a literature aficionado and swears by Philip Roth and Gabriel Garcia Marquez, and when he doesn’t joke, he is usually quiet and at work. Read Less

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