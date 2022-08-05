'It's T20 cricket, he's a man who can ask so many questions': Sridhar wants BCCI to take 'legendary' India star to WC

With just two months left before India leave for Australia for the 2022 T20 World Cup and probably a few weeks left before BCCI's selection committee reveal their final 15 for the big tournament, every expert and veteran if the game have placed their opinion on what the team should be like and the players India should pick. The team as well has gone through a lot of experiments with various players and at various positions over the course of the last 10 months. And before BCCI reveal their team for the World Cup, former fielding coach R Sridhar has urged India to take a ‘legendary’ cricketer in their team for the big tournament.

Speaking to Cricket.com, Sridhar was full of praise for Ravichandran Ashwin, who he held as a “legendary” spinner and said that India have to keep the veteran cricketer in their squad owing to his prowess in T20 cricket.

Sridhar's comment came in reference to naming India's spin attack for the T20 World Cup where he picked Yuzvandra Chahal as the sole spinner in the line-up which will also have all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

ALSO READ: 'Why is he in WI T20 series? I'm confused. My 2 spinners are...': Srikkanth questions Ashwin's contention in T20WC team

“You can bowl Bhuvi and Shami twice and now that Hardik is bowling and Jadeja is an all-rounder, we have the fifth and sixth bowler covered. Now put in a leg-spinner in the mix, and that is grandmaster Chahal. That to me is the bowling combination India should go with. And if push comes to shove, you have the legendary R Ashwin to go back to. It's T20 cricket and he's a man who can ask so many questions,” he said.

However, not many have been in favour of Ashwin being picked for the T20 World Cup. During the third T20I between India and West Indies, former chief selector Kris Srikkanth had opined that he has been confused over the selection of Ashwin for the Windies T20I series, explaining that he has been absent from T20I cricket for over eight months.

“It is a big question. Regarding Ashwin I am totally confused. Why was he not dropped, then why was he not there, then why was he not play the T20 in England and then suddenly why is he in the T20s for the West Indies? It is confusing for all of us. Because your first spinner is Jadeja. Second is Chahal or Axar Patel or Ashwin or there will be a reserve spinner. Out of these four only two will go. Ideally...don't know Ashwin...may be because of his all-rounder capabilities. But my first option would be Chahal because he is the wrist spinner,” he had explained.

