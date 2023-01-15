'It's the duty of umpire to declare player out if he's out': Ashwin's hard-hitting reaction to Rohit 'withdrawing appeal

Team India had registered a convincing four-wicket win in the second ODI against Sri Lanka, thus sealing the series. India had produced an emphatic outing throughout the series; the side had clinched a 67-run win in the first game after the side posted a mammoth score of 373/7 with Virat Kohli scoring a blistering century (113*), bringing his 45th ton in the format.

The 1st ODI, however, also saw a rather unusual incident taking place towards the final over of the match. Mohammed Shami, who bowled the over, ran Sri Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka out at the non-striker's end on 98; however, India's Rohit Sharma later withdrew the appeal. Shanaka eventually smashed a century and Rohit later stated that the decision was made as the Sri Lanka skipper was only two runs away from the century.

India's leading off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who has been a champion of the dismissal, has now spoken in detail about the incident in the 1st ODI. Insisting that the dismissal is “legitimate,” he said that nobody checks with the captain when an appeal is made for a caught-behind or lbw.

“Of course, Shami’s run out. When Shanaka was on 98, Shami ran him out in the non-striker’s end, and he appealed too. Rohit withdrew that appeal. So many people tweeted about that immediately. I am going to keep repeating only one thing, guys. The game situation is immaterial. That is a legitimate form of dismissal,” Ashwin began.

"And if you ask an lbw appeal, or a caught-behind appeal, nobody will check with the captain on whether they are sure with the appeal like a Sarath Kumar or an Amitabh Bachchan in Kaun Banega Crorepati.

“They will give him out if the bowler appeals and that is the end of it. See, even if one fielder appeals, it is the duty of the umpire to declare a player out if he is out,” said Ashwin.

Ashwin gave another example from the batter's perspective, stating that the captain of the batting team doesn't ask his player to continue to bat if the latter has walked.

“I find it very surprising to have so many taboos surrounding this mode of dismissal. But the entire dismissal is regarding what the bowler does, right? The right of making that dismissal or making that appeal or making that decision lies with the bowler, right?” said Ashwin.

"In so many games, a batter has nicked and walked without waiting for the umpire’s decision. At that time, the batting team captain won’t come and ask, “With whose permission did you walk like that? Did you forget the team’s cause? Go back and continue playing.”

“So, these different treatments for bowlers and batters have been taking place for so many years now.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON