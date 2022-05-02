'It's useless, has no logic. We have one of the best leagues in the world': Ex-PAK captain has his say on PSL-IPL debate

The Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) are the two most popular franchise-based cricket leagues around the globe. While the former was the first of it's kind, with it's inception in 2008, PSL started seven later later in 2015. And many overseas cricketers have embraced both the leagues in their career and have had their respective says on the leagues hence giving rise to a long-standing debate on which is the better tournament - PSL or IPL. And former Pakistan captain Salman Butt opened up on the debate in a recent interview. (Follow IPL 2022 full coverage)

Speaking on Cricket Den's YouTube channel, Butt, who previously played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the inaugural season of IPL and for Lahore Qalandars in 2019, opined that the desire to be like the Indian cash-rich league is "useless". He further added that PSL are doing their best with the resources available.

"To develop animosity with players or aspire to be like IPL, is useless and has no logic behind it. It's better to calm down and maintain your limits. The limits are whatever resources we have, we are doing our best. The franchises are trying their best and have given players extra money numerous times.

"I feel both leagues take care of their players well enough and nobody has complained about the PSL. PSL makes 70% advance payment. Hence, it is not short of any goodness. However, we can only spend so much and we should look at it that way. It makes no sense to compare it constantly," he said.

The 37-year-old further added that with IPL being more financially strong, they have the ability to acquire more players and hence cricketers all over the world are more drawn towards the IPL, but continued saying that with the resources available, PSL has been one of the best leagues in the world.

"It is good that you are choosing something excellent to ensure quality. You cannot blame the franchises or persons who are recruiting players that why all the cricketers are not coming. It's inevitable that players will choose where they get maximum money. Cricketers will opt for a league where they are valued the most. Hence, such comparisons are pointless. From the cricketing aspect, our quality is very good.

"Given the resources we have, it is one of the best leagues in the world. It is pointless to compare the financial side of any league with the IPL because they are at a different level. As a result, they could get anybody," he added.

