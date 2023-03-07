'I've marveled at him. As a fellow finger-spinner…': NZ legend saves highest of praise for Nathan Lyon after IND heroics

Rohit Sharma-led Team India started the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on a resounding note, winning the first two Test in Nagpur and Delhi comprehensively. However, the hosts were handed a reality check in the third encounter played at Indore, with Australian spinners dominating the proceedings right from the word go.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nathan Lyon, who accounted for 11 wickets in both innings combined emerged as the architect behind Australia's 9-wicket win, which also saw them make a strong comeback in the series. Out of the 11 wickets, Lyon scalped eight in the second innings as India, leaving Australia with an easy target of 76 on Day 3.

Lyon's clinical display also saw him break several records, overtaking game's greatest legends in the process. The Aussie spinner went past Anil Kumble to become the most successful bowler in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He achieved the magnificent feat on Day 2 after packing Umesh Yadav during in the second inning, who became his 112th victim in the classic India vs Australia red-ball contest. Kumble held onto the record previously, accounting for 111 wickets in the series. Ashwin, however, is not very far from the record and has 106 scalps under his name in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | 'When he walked out to bat...': Australia star revisits Virat Kohli's epic dismissal in BGT before 4th Test

Apart from this, Lyon also became the most successful spinner against India, overtaking Sri Lanka legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the process. Lyon achieved the feat after dismissing Shubman Gill.

Such was his impact that India skipper Rohit Sharma admitted that Lyon is the “No 1 overseas bowler to come and play in India.”

Now as we inch closer to the fourth and final Test, New Zealand legend and current Australia assistant coach Daniel Vettori has reserved a special praise for the 35-year-old off-spinner. "Ever since I've started watching Lyon bowl I've marveled at him. As a fellow finger-spinner who can't do what he did, there's always that element of his ability to bowl that ball which is so impressive. We saw him at his absolute best in this Test," Vettori was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda in one of their news reports.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

If we look at Lyon's stellar show in India, he has so far taken 53 wickets, which is currently the best ever by an Aussie bowler and second-best by any visiting bowler. DL Underwood of England has 54 scalps on Indian soil.

WTC final equation: What if India draw or lose 4th Test vs Australia? All qualification scenarios explained

Lyon will certainly hold key for Australia in the Ahmedabad Test as the visitors would look to wrap up the series on level terms in cricket's biggest stadium across the globe. The final encounter will also be attended by a host of dignitaries, which include the Prime Ministers of both the countries.

Apart from it the match also holds a great significance in determining the second finalist after Australia for the much-anticipated World Test Championship, which will be played at The Oval in June. India will need a win to make a direct qualification, a draw or a defeat might foil Rohit Sharma and Co.'s chances, who will then wait for the outcome between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, which also starts from the same day (March 9).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON