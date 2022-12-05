'I've only heard Gavaskar has done this in domestic cricket once': Karthik's epic praise for Root's tactic vs Pakistan

England had an eventful Day 4 in Rawalpindi in the opening Test against Pakistan. After being frustrated by the Pakistan tail, England made a bold move by declaring their second innings at 264-7 at tea for an overall lead of 342. The tourists then removed both Abdullah Shafique and captain Babar Azam for single-digit scores to take the driver's seat in the Test match. Yet, the talking point of the day was Joe Root's unusual batting tactic that earned an epic praise from senior India cricketer Dinesh Karthik.

In the over after he completed his fifty, Root shocked world cricket as he took on leg-spinner Zahid Mahmood as a left-handed batter. He did survive a scare in the second ball, but continued for a while against the leg spinner before scoring a crucial 73 for England.

Taking to Twitter, Karthik recalled India legend Sunil Gavaskar had pulled off a similar in the semi-final of the 1981-82 Ranji season to counter a left-arm spinner. Gavaskar's tactic then had saved Mumbai from a defeat.

“I've seen a few things but what JOE ROOT just did in a test match is definitely a first for me. I've only heard Sunil Gavaskar has done this in domestic cricket once. The game is changing in every format and players are willing to keep adapting in every way possible. #ENGvPAK,” tweeted Karthik.

Taking to the day-end presser, England's assistant coach Paul Collingwood explained Root batted left handed.

“Well he does, sometimes (on practicing left-handed batting in the nets). I think he bats better left-handed than I did right handed. He has obviously got some skill if you can go out and bat left-handed in a Test match. We just try and find ways to go against convention and put the opposition under pressure. If leg-spinners go into the rough and to counter that he can bat left-handed then go for it,” he said.

