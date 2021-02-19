IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cricket / Iyer, Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
cricket

Iyer, Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare

Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ FULL STORY
PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:27 PM IST

Some established names such as Shikhar Dhawan and Shreyas Iyer will be aiming to make an impression before the white-ball series against England when the Vijay Hazare 50-over competition gets underway in bio-secure bubbles across six venues on Saturday.

Shreyas Iyer, who missed the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy as he was recovering from shoulder injury, along with others like Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Dhawan will be keenly watched during the tournament.

While Tamil Nadu, winner of the recent Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, has a strong team and others like Karnataka, Mumbai and Delhi will also fancy their chances.

The tournament will give the players a chance to impress the national selectors, before the ODI and T20 series against England, which will begin in March. India is slated to play five T20s in Ahmedabad and three ODIs against England in Pune.

This is the second domestic tournament to be conducted by the BCCI in this curtailed season after the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, the national T20 championship.

The focus will be firmly on Shreyas, who is back to lead Mumbai, the domestic giants, who also have a new coach in former India off-spinner Ramesh Powar.

He will be eager to make an impact and so will the prolific Suryakumar Yadav, who is close to making the Indian team.

Even Prithvi Shaw, who has been named Shreyas' deputy and has been short of runs, will want to bounce back stronger.

Mumbai had an eminently forgettable outing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, failing to make it past the group stage and going down to minnows Puducherry.

Pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, who will lead Uttar Pradesh, will be raring to go as well and so will another white-ball specialist Shikhar Dhawan, who last played in the series against Australia.

He will be playing under Pradeep Sangwan for Delhi.

Baroda, after their impressive runners-up show in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy, will be bolstered by the return of skipper and all-rounder Krunal Pandya, who had to leave the national T20 championship, mid-way following his father's demise.

Tamil Nadu, led by Dinesh Karthik, will be aiming to make it two out of two this season. They have the team to aim for a double.

The squad, however, will be missing the services of yorker specialist T Natarajan after he was released following a request from BCCI, which wanted him to be fresh for the white ball series against England.

It won't be easy for Tamil Nadu, as they will face stiff competition from teams like Punjab and Karnataka, always a force to reckon with in national competitions.

Bengal will miss the services of experienced campaigner Manoj Tiwary and it will be a challenge for stand-in-skipper Anustup Majumdar after the team made a group exit in Mushtaq Ali.

Explosive left-handed opener Vivek Singh is in sublime form and will look to prove himself again after the IPL snub.

Abhimanyu Easwaran has been released from the India squad and is available and he will form the back-bone of their batting.

The teams have been divided into six groups – five Elite Groups, one Plate Group. The group stage will be followed by quarterfinals with the summit clash scheduled for March 14.

Elite Group A: Gujarat, Chhattisgarh, Hyderabad, Tripura, Baroda, Goa (Surat)

Group B: Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Andhra (Indore)

Group C: Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Odisha, Railways, Bihar (Bengaluru)

Group D: Delhi, Mumbai, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Pondicherry (Jaipur)

Group E: Bengal, Services, Jammu and Kashmir, Saurashtra, Haryana, Chandigarh (Kolkata)

Plate: Uttarakhand, Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, Sikkim (Tamil Nadu)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was picked up by RCB in IPL 2021 Auction(AP)
Kyle Jamieson of New Zealand was picked up by RCB in IPL 2021 Auction(AP)
cricket

'Woke up around midnight, didn't know how much 15 cr is': RCB's biggest buy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 07:02 PM IST
When Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) got Kyle Jamieson for 15 Cr in IPL 2021 auction, his thought revolved around converting the amount in New Zealand currency.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Glenn Maxwell. File image(Getty Images)
Glenn Maxwell. File image(Getty Images)
cricket

IPL 2021: Looking forward to play under Kohli, with AB de Villiers - Maxwell

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:04 PM IST
IPL 2021: Maxwell posted a video on Twitter in which he expressed his eagerness to play under skipper Virat Kohli, and along with AB de Villiers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
Gautam Gambhir during the 2012 IPL. (Getty Images)
cricket

'Don't see so much of quality,' Gautam Gambhir points out 'chink' in KKR's squad

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:19 PM IST
IPL 2021: But Gambhir pointed out that KKR are still short in a particular department for the upcoming season, and it may put them in trouble.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wasim Jaffer shared a grab from Nasa TV to describe India bowlers
Wasim Jaffer shared a grab from Nasa TV to describe India bowlers
cricket

Jaffer tweets a screenshot from NASA TV to describe Indian pitches and bowlers

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer's latest tweet was about Indian pitches and the Indian bowling unit. To describe that Indian bowlers Ashwin, Jadeja, Bumrah, Shami, Ishant, and Siraj can perform well on any surface, Jaffer shared a screenshot of what appeared to be a planet from the official streaming of NASA TV.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
Chris Morris - File Photo(Reuters)
ipl

IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris becomes IPL's most expensive player

By Rasesh Mandani
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:54 PM IST
Before Morris, Australian “big-show” Glenn Maxwell who knows all about handling prize tags, went for big money yet again—at 14.25 crore, the most he has ever made in the IPL.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
Indian captain Virat Kohli(Twitter)
cricket

'Felt like I was world's loneliest guy': Kohli says he went through depression

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:21 PM IST
  • "Yes, I did," was Virat Kohli's response when asked whether he had suffered from depression at the time in a conversation with former England first-class cricketer and a renowned commentator Nicholas on his 'Not Just Cricket' podcast.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
Delhi Capitals batsman Shreyas Iyer.(BCCI)
cricket

Iyer, Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare

PTI, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan among big-shots eyeing impactful show in Vijay Hazare Trophy
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former Sri Lanka pacer and current bowling coach Chaminda Vaas(PTI)
Former Sri Lanka pacer and current bowling coach Chaminda Vaas(PTI)
cricket

Sri Lanka appoint Chaminda Vaas as fast bowling coach for Windies tour

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:17 PM IST
Vass currently serves as fast bowling coach at the High-Performance Center of the SLC, working with Emerging and National Team Players.
READ FULL STORY
Close
England opener Jason Roy went unsold in IPL 2021 auction(REUTERS)
England opener Jason Roy went unsold in IPL 2021 auction(REUTERS)
cricket

'Massive shame not to be involved in IPL': England opener after going unsold

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 05:10 PM IST
England opener Jason Roy took to Twitter after the IPL 2021 auction was over to state his feelings. “Massive shame not to be involved in the IPL this year,” he wrote.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad makes an unsuccessful appeal for Sharma's wicket. (Reuters Photo)
Sri Lanka's Dhammika Prasad makes an unsuccessful appeal for Sharma's wicket. (Reuters Photo)
cricket

Sri Lanka pacer Dhammika Prasad quits international cricket

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:50 PM IST
Prasad, 37, last played a Test match in October 2015 against the West Indies here. He represented Sri Lanka in 25 Tests and 24 ODIs, bagging 75 and 32 wickets respectively. He also played lone T20 International against Australia in 2011.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara.(Getty Images)
A file photo of former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara.(Getty Images)
cricket

'Has ability to punish attack,' Sangakkara explains why RR retained Miller

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:14 PM IST
On being asked about Miller's chances of playing matches in the upcoming IPL 2021 season, RR Director of Cricket, Kumar Sangakkara described him as a "fantastic player", and said that his presence gives the team a lot of advantage.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IPL Trophy during the 2021 Indian Premier League player auction, at the Hotel ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, on Thursday.(ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)
IPL Trophy during the 2021 Indian Premier League player auction, at the Hotel ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, on Thursday.(ANI Photo/IPL Twitter)
cricket

Vivo to sponsor IPL as bids for transfer of rights below expectations: Source

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 02:58 PM IST
Vivo's sponsorship deal with the BCCI, worth 440 crore per year, was suspended last season due to the Sino-India border stand off in the aftermath of a violent clash in eastern Ladakh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 auction
Arjun Tendulkar was picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL 2021 auction
cricket

Arjun Tendulkar reacts after being picked up by Mumbai Indians in IPL auction

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:21 PM IST
Referring himself as a die-hard fan of Mumbai Indians, Arjun Tendulkar thanked the MI coaches, owners and support staff after earning his maiden IPL contract.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP