Jab tak batsman ungli nahi karta, aggression nahi nikalta’: Yuzvendra Chahal tells Ruturaj Gaikwad

It's tough to keep someone like Yuzvendra Chahal down for long. The leg-spinner made a roaring come back in the third T20I against South Africa after going for a lot of runs in the first two matches of the series. Chahal picked up three wickets while conceding 20 runs in his quota of four overs as South Africa faltered in their chase for the first time in the series after picking up victories in Delhi and Cuttack. Set a target of 180, South Africa folded for 131 in 19.1 overs at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Chahal got the important wickets of Rassie van der Dussen, Dwaine Pretorious and Heinrich Klaasen to set up India's 48-run win. On each occasion, India's highest wicket-taker in the shortest format of the game, celebrated by raising his finger accompanied by a big smile. When asked by India opener Ruturaj Gaikwad about his subdued celebrations, Chahal said he doesn't want to show his aggression unless provoked by the batter.

"Ab toh thodi umar ho gayi toh jab tak koi batsman ungli nahi karta toh wo agrression nahi nikalta. (I'm more mature now so don't show my aggression unless a batter provokes me). It's just a normal celebration for a wicket. There are friends who are batting at the other end, and don't want to show aggression for no reason," Chahal said.

Chahal, who was hit for more than 12 runs an over in the previous two matches at Delhi and Cuttack, said he had decided to concentrate more on his leg spin. He also had a chat with bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and captain Rishabh Pant and both of them were on the same page.

"I was a bowling a bit fast in the 2nd match, like a slider. Then I had a word with Paras sir and Rishabh. We decided that I'll try to bowl leg spin and keep the seam in the right position. Klaasen has smashed me a lot. In 2018 and also in the previous match. I had planned not to bowl at one spot to him. I tried to keep mixing it up," Chahal said.

Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan gave India a grand start after being sent in to bat. The duo struck fifties and put on a blistering 97-run opening stand that provided the launch pad of India's 179-run total.

"Kept a positive mindset for the first few overs. The wicket was a bit sticky to begin with so the first aim was not to lose a wicket in the first three overs and then we went for our big shots in the 4th and 5th overs," Gaikwad told Chahal.

