Mumbai [India], : Former Australian opening great Matthew Hayden lauded young Indian top-order batter Yashasvi Jaiswal for his strokeplay, but warned that bouncy tracks and pace trio of skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will challenge him during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy later this year. "Jaiswal is going to be challenged by...": Australian great on opener playing in Australia

The much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy will commence with the first Test a day match at Perth Stadium from November 22 to November 26, setting the tone for the series. India has won its last two series in Australia, held in 2018-19 and 2020-21 and could make it a hat-trick of series wins in Australia.

Speaking at the CEAT Cricket Awards in Mumbai to ANI, Hayden said about Jaiswal that he is a "package" as a player and is looking forward to his performances on bouncy tracks of Australia.

"Yes, his stroke-play is superb. His ability, in particular, to hit on the up through the covers is phenomenal. [But] that'll also have its vulnerabilities. I am looking forward to seeing how he adjusts on bouncy tracks. We did notice a few times in the IPL that he is a very hard hitter of the ball - [with the] pull shots in particular," said Hayden.

Jaiswal has 1028 runs and three centuries from nine Test matches and is averaging 68.53 following a flying start to five-day cricket, but Hayden thinks the left-hander will not find things so simple against Australia away from home.

"But that will be challenged by three world-class speedsters , assuming they are all fit, and on much bigger grounds as well - grounds where it has to almost be the perfect contact for that ball to sail over for six. You can get caught easily, three-quarters of the way in the fence. So they have little adjustments that world-class players like Jaiswal will make for sure," he added.

Youngster Jaiswal won the best Test batter of the year in the awards ceremony on Wednesday following his scintillating performance in the series against England. In England's recent tour of India, Jaiswal was the highest run scorer of the series after scoring 712 runs from 5 matches and 9 innings at a strike rate of 79.91, this included two double tons and three fifties. His best score was 214*.

The second Test, scheduled for December 6 to 10 at Adelaide Oval, will feature the exciting day-night format under the stadium's lights. After that, fans will turn their attention to The Gabba in Brisbane for the third Test, which will be held from December 14 to 18.

The customary Boxing Day Test, set for December 26 to 30 at Melbourne's storied Melbourne Cricket Ground, will bring the series to its penultimate stage.

The fifth and final Test, taking place at the Sydney Cricket Ground from January 3 to 7, will serve as the series climax, promising a dramatic conclusion to an exciting contest.

