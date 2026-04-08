Jaiswal’s quest to show he is better than the best

MUMBAI: In Yashasvi Jaiswal, India has a truly world-class cricketer. A batter, equipped to do well in all conditions, against all kinds of bowling attacks. Three years into international cricket, there has been no visible chink in his game. However, despite great success in Test cricket, he hasn’t quite had the opportunities in white-ball cricket. Rajasthan Royals player Yashasvi Jaiswal. (PTI)

Compared to the 28 Tests he has played, the left-hander has just 4 ODIs and 23 T20Is to show. This, of course, isn’t about his talent alone but also about the competition.

In ODIs, he contends with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill at the top of the order. In T20Is, the list of competitors is longer: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan are already on the team and capable of opening. Then, there is Gill. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi could also be a wildcard.

Essentially, if he wants to make the T20 team, he needs a special season. Batting is more than skill. It also requires courage, temperament and a sharp cricketing brain to succeed. Displaying these qualities, Jaiswal has held his own on Australia’s bouncy tracks, England’s moving ball conditions, and the sub-continent’s spin tracks.

To maximise the ability, one needs to be focussed. In the ongoing Indian Premier League, Jaiswal’s improved focus is evident. He is yet to put a foot wrong in the first three matches for the Rajasthan Royals, scoring 38* vs Chennai Super Kings, 55 vs Gujarat Titans and 77* vs Mumbai Indians. That’s 170 runs at a strike-rate of 163.46.

But the beauty of his performances has been that all three knocks took the match situation into account too. Many players get carried away when they have a batting partner like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blazing away at the other end.

Jaiswal, however, has shown the calmness to remain unaffected and focus on his own game. In the opening game against CSK, chasing a low total he eschewed all risks and his 38 not out came off 36 balls, the 55 against Titans came off 36 balls and in a rain-shortened game he batted in top gear against MI throughout, scoring 77 not out off 32 balls, at a strike rate of 240.63.

Sooryavanshi is an outrageous strokemaker and is used to having the spotlight on him. On Tuesday, all eyes were on Sooryavanshi again, especially regarding his contest against Jasprit Bumrah. Jaiswal has been content to play second fiddle to the dashing youngster. Against MI, Jaiswal made a statement that he can step up his strike-rate when the situation demands, producing a blitz that blinded MI and overshadowed his teammates.

Batting with maturity is invaluable to a team’s cause. It was a flawless display, he put the game beyond MI by powering the Royals to 150/3 in 11 overs. The way he took the pressure off Sooryavanshi and then batted deep was impressive. The conditions, especially against the new ball, were difficult, but alongwith Sooryavanshi, he unsettled the MI bowlers with an attacking display during an 80-run opening partnership in five overs.

Judging by his performance against MI, Jaiswal seems intent on adding an attacking dimension to his game. His assault on MI’s new ball bowlers, Deepak Chahar and Trent Boult, was breathtaking. He set the tone with 22 runs of the first over by Chahar and maintained the tempo till the end.

“I had something in my mind because it was only a three-over Powerplay, so was thinking who I could take on. DC (Deepak Chahar) bhai was bowling, so I thought I could take him (on). Then Bumrah bhai was going to bowl, so I was thinking Vaibhav can take him and then I can take (on) someone else,” said Jaiswal at the presentation ceremony after picking his man of the match award.

Like all top batters, Jaiswal’s success results from his undiminished hunger for runs. He is constantly striving to better his game.

“I have been working really hard in the nets. And (as far as my preparation), I try different shots, where I can play shots and where I need to develop. A lot depends on the wickets as well. How it is playing and what shots I can play. I always try to do something with my batting and change a little bit here and there, and so far I am enjoying,” the left-hand batter told the media.

There’s no denying that the dashing approach of Sooryavanshi is rubbing on Jaiswal and he is enjoying batting with the 15-year-old. Providing blazing starts in all three games – 75 in 6.2 overs vs CSK, 70 in 6.2 overs vs GT and 80 in 5 overs vs MI – they have powered Royals to the top of the table.

“It is amazing to bat with Vaibhav, we both play shots, and we are giving each other positive messages. The way he has been playing is tremendous. I also get motivated (looking at him). We look to map the situation. I have been playing for the last few years, and I play to the situation, how we can give the team the best start.”